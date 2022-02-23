'Better than Oakley's': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling ski goggles are now down to $30

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These babies fit right over your glasses — and they're on mega sale. (Photo: Amazon)

'Tis the season for winter sports, and a solid pair of ski goggles is imperative for safety and comfort while you glide down those slopes at top speeds. Cut to Amazon's No. 1 bestselling goggles that rival Oakley's and cost a fraction of the price: Outdoor Master's OTG (i.e., "over the glasses") ski goggles are on sale for $30, down from $36 (not all colors are discounted).

Why pay hundreds when you can score the goggles that have garnered nearly 14,000 five-star fans for a song?

$30 with coupon $36 at Amazon

Plus, with Amazon prime you'll get quick shipping, so you can be sure to have them by winter break. Not a Prime member? Sign up now and you’ll enjoy benefits like access to new movies and two-day shipping on many items. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

The amazing attributes of these Outdoor Master ski goggles are what make them a bestseller — and anti-fog coating is just the beginning (it's recommended you gently clean your lenses with a tissue, in order to preserve this great feature). The comfortable strap can adjust to any helmet.

These unisex glasses (for both adults and teens) sport flexible lenses that conform to your brow, allowing for a snug fit. Made from durable polycarbonate, they offer 100 percent UV400 protection and superb clarity. And they fit right over your spectacles, if you've got 'em.

This happy skier said: "Better than my friends’ Oakleys! I am so impressed by these goggles! I just went skiing in Vermont on one of the coldest days of the year, and my friends — who all had Oakley or other more expensive goggles — had problems with extreme fogging or even icing over of their goggles. Mine were crystal clear the whole time and not foggy at all! Also, they look super cool, which is an added bonus!"

Pretty in pink for a paltry $30. (Photo: Amazon)

You can choose from 21 colors to coordinate with your sexy ski ensemble when you hit the slopes (prices vary by style).

Story continues

A thrilled mom reported: "My 17-year-old reluctantly but whole-heartedly admitted it performed and looked on par with the other brand-name, expensive models."

"Five stars!" said a fan. "For the price of these ski goggles, you simply cannot go wrong! I purchased these goggles for a snowboarding trip to Colorado...completely exceeded my expectations...They fit perfectly around my helmet and did not fog up at all for a two-plus-hour nonstop ride on a snowmobile. My girlfriend purchased an expensive pair of ski goggles and at the end of the trip was saying she wished she purchased these instead! The quality is amazing, would definitely purchase again."

$30 $36 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smart home:

Video game deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.