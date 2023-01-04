'Better than Oakley's': Amazon's top-selling ski goggles are down to $28

'Tis the season for winter sports, and a solid pair of ski goggles is imperative for safety and comfort while you glide down those slopes at top speeds. Cut to Amazon's top-selling goggles that rival Oakley's and cost a fraction of the price: Outdoor Master's OTG (i.e., "over the glasses") ski goggles are on sale for $28, down from $44 (although not all of the 27! colors are discounted).

Why pay hundreds when you can score the goggles that have garnered nearly 17,000 five-star fans for a song?

Amazon OutdoorMaster OTG Ski Goggles $28 $44 Save $16 with 20% coupon Fog be gone! These ski goggles fit over your glasses so you won't blunder into a tree, and their coating means you won't be bothered by foggy ski days or blinding sunny days. $28 at Amazon

The amazing attributes of these Outdoor Master ski goggles are what make them so popular — and anti-fog coating is just the beginning (it's recommended you gently clean your lenses with a tissue, in order to preserve this great feature). The comfortable strap can adjust to any helmet.

These unisex glasses (for both adults and teens) sport flexible lenses that conform to your brow, allowing for a snug fit. Made from durable polycarbonate, they offer 100 percent UV400 protection and superb clarity. And they fit right over your spectacles, if you've got 'em.

This happy skier said: "Better than my friends’ Oakleys! I am so impressed by these goggles! I just went skiing in Vermont on one of the coldest days of the year, and my friends — who all had Oakley or other more expensive goggles — had problems with extreme fogging or even icing over of their goggles. Mine were crystal clear the whole time and not foggy at all! Also, they look super cool, which is an added bonus!"

Pretty in pink ski goggles for a paltry $28. (Photo: Amazon)

You can choose from 27 colors to coordinate with your sexy ski ensemble when you hit the slopes (prices vary by style). And if something doesn't fit right or there's a problem with your goggles? 'Snow' problem — the one-year warranty included with each purchase has you covered. The purchase also includes a nifty carrying case to keep your gear protected when you're not on the slopes.

A thrilled mom reported: "My 17-year-old reluctantly but whole-heartedly admitted it performed and looked on par with the other brand-name, expensive models."

"Five stars!" said a fan. "For the price of these ski goggles, you simply cannot go wrong! I purchased these goggles for a snowboarding trip to Colorado...completely exceeded my expectations...They fit perfectly around my helmet and did not fog up at all for a two-plus-hour nonstop ride on a snowmobile. My girlfriend purchased an expensive pair of ski goggles and at the end of the trip was saying she wished she purchased these instead! The quality is amazing, would definitely purchase again."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

