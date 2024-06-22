Outdoor ice skating in West Palm Beach? Luxury hotel plans to open a rink in November

This winter — or what passes for winter in these sun-kissed parts — revelers could have the opportunity to rent some blades and glide across the ice of a downtown West Palm Beach outdoor skating rink that would be open to the general public.

The Ben Hotel wants to use open space next to Elizabetta's Ristorante, on Banyan Boulevard, to build a temporary rink that could accommodate 78 skaters who would, presumably, not quickly find themselves in need of scuba gear or a life preserver.

West Palm Beach's Community Redevelopment Agency, which uses taxpayer money to rebuild distressed areas of the city, owns the property and would have to approve plans for a rink.

That doesn't sound like it will be a heavy lift, judging from the comments of Mayor Keith James and City Commission members, who serve on the CRA's board of directors.

James and commission members got a briefing on the idea during a CRA meeting on June 10. They are expected to vote on formal plans for the rink in July or August.

"I think it's a great idea," James said. "I think it will make us the envy of other communities in South Florida."

"I think this is an exciting event and will draw folks to our city," Commissioner Christina Lambert said.

"I love this idea so much," Commissioner Christy Fox added.

The Ben Hotel wants to use open space next to Elizabetta's Ristorante to build a temporary ice skating rink that could accommodate 78 skaters

How could an outdoor ice skating rink possibly work in Florida?

The Ben, at 251 N. Narcissus Ave., has been in operation in West Palm Beach since 2020, and its managers know it never really gets cold here.

In fact, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, January brings the lowest high average temperature of the year — a not-quite-burr-inducing 76 degrees.

Bernardo Neto, The Ben's general manager, said that, if approved, the rink would be in operation from Nov. 12 to March 9, 2025, shutting down just before the start of the Palm Beach International Boat Show.

DOWNTOWN NEWS: Street traffic closed on 300 block of Clematis as rooftop pool is built at Roxy's Pub

NOAA figures show West Palm Beach's average high temperature in November is 81 degrees, dropping to 78 degrees in December and then dipping to the aforementioned 76 in January before climbing to 78 degrees in February and 80 degrees in March. Water's freezing point is 32 degrees.

Neto said The Ben would use external machinery to keep the ice frozen. That machinery would be electrically powered with no need for loud generators, he said.

The proposed ice skating rink would be adjacent to The Ben Hotel, 251 Narcissus Ave., in downtown West Palm Beach.

DOWNTOWN NEWS: The Harriet Himmel Theater at CityPlace is set for renovation; spare its historic charm

The Ben is already working out the power details with Florida Power & Light and has come up with a preliminary pricing plan — $15 to $25 for general admission with some local discount.

"Proposed pricing might vary once we get closer to opening and corporate sponsorship is secured," The Ben noted in its presentation.

Neto said there are seasonal outdoor ice skating rinks in Tampa and Orlando but none in South Florida. West Palm Beach's rink would be modeled after one built in Temecula, California, in 2017.

Temecula, about 58 miles northeast of San Diego, is only slightly cooler than West Palm Beach.

The Ben Hotel would coordinate skating activities with the city

Neto said the goal is to bring in people who would skate, enjoy a meal and document their experience on social media, which would generate more interest. The Ben would coordinate activities with the city, which hosts a variety of holiday events, most specifically the construction of Sandi, a Christmas tree built with beach sand.

Fox, who lives downtown and represents the area on the City Commission, said she has already shared the idea of an outdoor ice skating rink with others.

"People are really excited to have this as an opportunity," she said. "I wish we could have it today. In 100 degree weather, it would be nice to be ice skating."

Wayne Washington is a journalist covering West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and race relations for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at wwashington@pbpost.com. Help support our work; subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: The Ben has plans for outdoor skating rink in downtown West Palm Beach