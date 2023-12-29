Ouch! Cure your cracked heels with these ‘magic’ moisturizing socks — on sale for less than $7 a pair

Walking on eggshells, walking on broken glass — foot pain is so brutal that it's become a universal metaphor for discomfort. And 20 percent of adults in the United States have experienced cracked heels, one very specific type of foot torture. If you're among those millions of sufferers, it's time to meet your sole mates: Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks, which are on sale for $13 for two pairs at Amazon.

While you can't put a price tag on comfy feet, we'll try! Getting a pedicure or spa treatment to fix cracked heels can cost a pretty penny. But, thanks to these socks, you'll get the same results without spending a fortune. Right now, you can score $2 off this two-pack bringing the price down to $13— that means one pair will set you back less than $7.

Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks are lined with SootheFast Gel, a pain-relieving gel that not only moisturizes, helping to ease soreness, but also encourages the skin to regenerate.

In addition to the medicinal oils contained in the socks' soft fabric, you can add your favorite foot cream and let those babies soak. With or without added moisturizers, the socks work hard on tough, dry skin while you quite literally kick back, relax, watch TV, read a book or go to sleep. It's the most passive way possible to restore your heels to their former glory.

Another plus: Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks are one size fits most and safe for sensitive skin. They're also breathable and won't overheat your feet, according to many reviewers, especially because they don't cover your toes. And you can pop them right in the washing machine when you're done and stroll out the door in pain-free bliss!

Dr. Frederick's moisturizing socks start fixing your cracked heels overnight! (Amazon)

If you've tried a million things to fix your cracked heels and walk pain-free, join the club. That's what most of the product's 8,000-plus five-star reviewers have in common: a kind of desperation that led them to Dr. Frederick's. "I have tried a number of different things, including plastic foot booties used for pedicures. These silicone heel socks do the trick," said one impressed shopper. "Wear these nightly to say goodbye to cracked heels and hello to soft feet."

"What kind of magic is this?" asked a stunned reviewer. "The socks, for me, fit perfectly. Hugging my heel with the silicone sitting perfectly in place. I went to sleep and woke up hopeful. I removed the socks and my eyes widened. It was like someone came in the middle of the night and replaced my dry ugly heels with that of a 20-year-old woman! Smooth. Almost no cracks!"

Another Amazon fan said: "What a relief! All I can say is wow. My feet were so painfully dry since it has gotten cold. No matter how much I lotion my feet they would still get dry and cracked, and I needed relief. I honestly didn’t think I would be so blown away by the results in literally two to three days. My feet feel amazing."

