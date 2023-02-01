The winds of winter are blowing in! The snow and cold have overtaken nearly every corner of the country (even my parents in Florida have requested that I mail them winter hats for the chill), and if you're not prepared, you'll have an unpleasant time shoveling your car out of the driveway or even taking that short walk to the mailbox. Luckily, Amazon's fan-favorite Otu Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket is on mega sale right now. It's only $40 — almost 60% off! — so you can nab one at its lowest price yet and keep warm and dry no matter what the weather decides to do.

Amazon shoppers love the Otu Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket for a variety of reasons: It's waterproof and windproof, which means you'll be able to stand up to the elements for as long as you're outside. Adjustable Velcro cuffs block snow and wind from entering the sleeves, keeping you warm and comfortable, and the multiple inner and outer pockets mean that you'll always have a place to stash your phone, keys, gloves and whatnot.

The jacket also has great heat retention, thanks to reduced airflow, and a soft plush lining to make sure you stay toasty. Plus, it comes in stylish colors like Black, Army Green, Dark Blue and more — all on sale.

Kick Jack Frost to the curb with this cozy ski jacket. (Photo: Amazon)

Nearly 1,000 Amazon reviewers rave about how much they love this jacket, delivering a decisive five stars.

Snowbirds (like my aforementioned parents) love this jacket for when they have to visit relatives back in chillier climes. "Excellent product!" one reviewer raved. "My wife and I are headed from Phoenix to NYC for our first trip to see our son who moved there in April. You may imagine that, living in the desert, we don't have a wealth of cold weather clothes, and I was in dire need of a good warm coat. This looked like it would fit the bill and the price was great, so I took the plunge. Wow, am I ever pleasantly surprised!! This is a 'mid-weight' coat (think Mama Bear), but once I had it on, there was no doubt it was going to do the job...Bottom line....a really well made, great, comfortable coat for a great price!"

Other reviewers are impressed by the jacket's waterproofing capabilities. "This is an AMAZING jacket. We went snowboarding in the RAIN on New Year's and the inside of the jacket remained dry. I don’t know what else would speak volumes for the quality of this jacket," shared a happy Amazon shopper.

"Great coat and can get very warm. Also works well in the rain," agreed another.

Big praise comes from shoppers who were surprised by the quality, considering the incredibly reasonable price. "This jacket was awesome. Kept me so warm on my ski trip. I noticed no difference in this jacket and my other jacket that I paid $200 for," marveled a five-star reviewer.

Another added, "This was a great purchase for the price. I've seen similar coats for way more than this one on other sites."

This is the best price we've seen on this coat. Nab it in your favorite color while you can!

