Ottawa County dog beach to fully reopen May 1

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One of West Michigan’s favorite dog beaches is set to fully reopen after four years.

Kirk Park in Ottawa County will be open all day to dogs without a leash starting May 1.

“Every day, we’ll be here pretty much after work and on the weekends,” said Zachary Griffin, a dog owner who lives in Holland. “We love it here; this is the best part of West Michigan.”

Griffin, one of many dog owners enjoying the beach Sunday, has come to Kirk Park for years. On Sunday, he brought his 2-year-old Australian Shepard, Callie, and his 4-year-old Mutt, Harper.

4-year-old Harper enjoying Kirk Park beach.

Kirk Park beach. (April 21, 2024)

“She actually turned 4 today,” he said. “Today’s her birthday so we wanted to come to the beach.”

The beach has been closed to dogs during peak hours since 2020. High water levels on Lake Michigan eroded the shoreline and damaged the dune stairs leading to the south beach.

The lakeshore area around Kirk Park in Grand Haven Township. (Photo taken by Michael Buck, Spring 2020)

People would take the north side stairs to get to the shore. Dogs were also only allowed on the beach between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., limiting them from enjoying the daytime during the spring and summer.

Construction on the new stairs recently wrapped up. In late February, the Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Commission signed off on bringing dogs off-leash back to the beach.

Dogs are now allowed off-leash when the park is open from May 1 through Sept. 30. Park hours are between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. through Oct. 15.

From October through the end of next April, dogs are welcome off-leash on the north beach and the south beach. The county still requires dogs to be on their leash from the parking lot through the trail to the beach.

“She wants us to throw the ball in the water and she’ll get that all day now,” Griffin said about his dog. “That’ll be fun.”

Griffin said Kirk Park separates itself from other West Michigan dog beaches because of its vast space and cordial community.

“Here, every dog is off the leash,” Griffin said. “Owners are always watching. It’s a good time. It’s just the community, everyone has their dog off the leash and it’s very friendly.”

