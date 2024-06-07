Otero and Lincoln counties represented in Saturday's Miss Teen New Mexico Pageant

Representing the region in the Miss New Mexico Pageant are Dakota Cullers, Miss Alamogordo; Haidyn Hill, Miss Lincoln County; Emille-Marie Enriquez, Miss Otero County; and the reigning Miss New Mexico’s Teen is Emily Lehr of Alamogordo. This year’s Miss New Mexico competition for scholarships, titles and the chance represent New Mexico in the Miss America Pageant is 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Flickinger Center in Alamogordo for scholarships and for the titles of Miss New Mexico and Miss New Mexico’s Teen.