Oshkosh Area Humane Society urgently needs adopters

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area Humane Society needs the public’s help clearing out their shelter.

Humane Society officials tell Local 5 News they are in the midst of major renovations to the walls, flooring, and cabinets of their building. They also will build a new surrender room that has more privacy.

A major phase of the project begins at the end of April and officials said it will produce noise and fumes that are dangerous for some of their pets.

“They all make wonderful companions and you’ll be much happier with an animal in your life,” said Oshkosh Area Humane Society cat team manager Breanna Basler when asked what her pitch would be to the public to consider adoption.

“Because you’re giving these animals that maybe haven’t had the best experiences before or have had to be re-homed, you’re giving them another chance at a loving home,” said Oshkosh Area Humane Society president Ieva Engel.

Engel said that they have over 100 cats and 36 dogs at the shelter right now. If they aren’t able to find forever homes for all of their animals she said she’s hoping they can find foster families to take in some of the animals temporarily.

She said this is the first major renovation project for the building in about 19 years and that they expect all of the work to get finished by midsummer.

All animals at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society are spayed, neutered, and up to date on their vaccinations. For more information about the Oshkosh Area Humane Society including information on how to adopt, please click here.

