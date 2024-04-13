Oshkosh Area Humane Society calls on public for help adopting or fostering animals during renovation work

FILE - An Oshkosh Area Humane Society employee spends time with one of the shelter's animals in this file photo from June 2022.

OSHKOSH — Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking the public to help “Clear Out the Shelter” by adopting or fostering the animals in its care, in preparation for upcoming renovations.

As of April 1, the shelter had 150 animals.

Beginning April 22, the shelter will resurface flooring along with other renovations.

The shelter has not done any renovations since moving to 1925 Shelter Court 19 years ago.

By adopting or fostering an animal, the animals will not have to endure the stress of loud noises, dust, smells and other commotion as a result of renovations.

To view a list of adoptable animals or more information, visit oahs.org, or call 920-424-2128 for more details.

The Oshkosh Area School District has been recognized as one of the nation’s “Best Communities for Music Education.”

This is the first year OASD has received recognition for its commitment to music education by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. Oshkosh is one of only 37 communities in the state to be recognized.

Numerous studies have demonstrated music education promotes student success in areas like language development, pattern recognition, emotional intelligence and overall academic achievement.

In March, students at Vel Phillips Middle School participated in a mariachi workshop featuring Mariachi Paredes de Tejastitlán from the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.

The OASD encourages students to get involved in music at an early age. Formal music instruction begins in kindergarten with weekly music classes and at least one concert each year performed for the community.

In middle school, students can begin band, choir or orchestra and continue those classes through high school, where there are specialized music groups for students.

In addition to school instruction, the OASD offers summer learning opportunities such as high school summer marching band, high school summer jazz ensemble, beginning band and orchestra, choir camp, and summer orchestra lessons.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, the OASD answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, and support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified by school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

CESA 6 named a Gallup Exceptional Workplace

CESA 6 (or Cooperative Educational Service Agency 6) has received the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award.

This is the third year CESA 6 has received the award, which recognizes workplaces that engage their employees.

Ted Neitzke, CESA 6 chief executive officer, explained: “CESA 6 is very intentional about ensuring that staff get what they need to be engaged, and our team continues to embrace the principles of engagement. We are very excited to be once again recognized internationally and will continue to focus on creating a highly engaged workforce at CESA 6. Engagement matters, our people matter and our schools matter.”

Gallup’s comprehensive workplace study includes data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries. Highly engaged organizations are shown to outperform their peers.

For more information, including a complete list of GEWA winners, visit gallup.com.

Library programs celebrate volunteers and chemistry

The Oshkosh library will take a look at volunteers and chemistry in upcoming programs.

“Celebrate the Heart of Giving: the Wisconsin Volunteer Ombudsman Program” will be presented at 2 p.m. April 17 at the Oshkosh Public Library.

Volunteers help make a difference in the lives of older adults by helping in assisted living communities. They undergo screening, training and have support from a volunteer coordinator. The program will be presented by Kim Verstegen, assisted living project coordinator at the Board on Aging and Long Term Care.

The Northeast Wisconsin Section of the American Chemical Society mark the importance of chemistry in everyday life with hands-on activities during Chemists Celebrate Earth Week. This year’s theme, "Get A Charge Out Of Chemistry," will focus on batteries, electricity and their importance in the transition to clean energy.

Drop-in programs in the lower level of the library will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 18 for kindergarten to grade 2 Wonderlab and 4 to 5:30 p.m. April 19 for TWEEN S.T.E.A.M. for grades 3 to 5.

The library is at 106 Washington Ave. For more info, visit oshkoshpubliclibrary.org or call 920-236-5203.

Oshkosh lift bridges to open for boating season April 20

The Winnebago Highway Commission has advised that lift bridges in the city of Oshkosh will begin operation on April 20 for the boating season. Operating hours are 8 a.m. to midnight daily.

Craft fair to benefit Neenah animal rescue

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue will host a Fox Valley Craft Fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 at Lucky Dog’z, 157 S. Green Bay Road, Neenah.

Vendors will offer fine art, crafts, supplies and more.

Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Admission is $3 per person, and free for youth 15 and younger.

JRAAR is a non-profit animal rescue organization in Neenah. For more information, contact John Moyles at adoptions@jraar.org or visit the Facebook event page at fb.me/e/1zvGvNjDV.

Caramel Crisp workshop to focus on poetry

The Caramel Crisp Corner Bookstore will mark Poetry Month with a workshop April 22.

Recommended for writers 15 and older, the workshop will run 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 200 City Center, in the community meeting room.

The free workshop will be led by two respected local poets, Bill Gillard and Thomas Cannon. Gillard is an award-winning teacher of creative writing and literature at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, and in 2021, Cannon was named Oshkosh’s first poet laureate.

Participants will have fun filling poetry toolboxes with rhythm, meter, tone, line breaks, fixed forms and all kinds of other useful gear to make their writing sing. Attendees will write poems, read them and discuss how to sharpen their poems to push them to their potential.

Writers are encouraged to take their poetry to share. The event is free, but RSVPs are appreciated on Facebook at fb.me/e/57ZeemgHW.

