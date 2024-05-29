Osceola Pride festivals expect higher turnout due to support for LGBTQ community

Pride Month starts Saturday and festival organizers in Osceola County expect higher turnout this year because of a planned Pulse remembrance statue as well as stronger support for the LGTBQ community.

Last year St.Cloud canceled its first Pride festival, Proud in the Cloud, after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law SB 1438 — which banned children from attending any live show that depicts nudity or sexual conduct.

The law targeted businesses that hosted drag shows with a fine of up to $10,000 and allowed the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to revoke liquor licenses. The law also targeted city officials who granted permits for public events where children could watch events similar to drag shows with misdemeanors charges.

Across the state businesses lost revenue, celebrations were changed and cities canceled annual Pride festivals out of fear — including Proud in the Cloud founder Kristina Bozanich.

“Last year having to cancel, it was not a decision I made lightly,” Bozanich said. “I was not set up to provide the security that I felt was needed to make sure all attendees would be safe.

“I didn’t have the funds, I didn’t have the support.”

But this year Proud in the Cloud is happening she said because the political climate appears different.

In November the U.S. Supreme Court refused to reinstate the Florida law after it was challenged for unlawfully restricting free speech. In a similar case in March, brought by West Texas A&M University students who sued to have their drag show on campus, the court refused to intervene.

Bozanich said differences in rhetoric statewide and announcement of the planned tribute to the Orlando gay nightclub massacre demonstrate change in a county experiencing so much growth. She said it’s helped shift the once small-town-living mindset and highlighted the LGBTQ community’s need for representation.

Inside Osceola’s 49-foot-high tribute to the Pulse massacre’s 49 victims

“Historically … from reputation St.Cloud was known to be more of a small town, little-country-kind-of city before all this development and progression came in so with all this development there’s been a lot of new people moving into the area,” she said. “I do think that there’s more representation of LGBTQ members but I have also seen so many residents who have lived here for years and who are part of that community but haven’t been as vocal until now.”

In Kissimmee, last year’s annual PrideFest drew a record 1,500 people despite the unease of other festivals across the state. The city checked IDs and moved its signature event, drag bingo, inside the Civic Center to avoid breaking the state law.

This year the city expects higher attendance as support has grown in the community, said Kayla Rogers, Kissimmee’s events and venue manager.

“We are very fortunate this year to have Experience Kissimmee’s support so we have some extra marketing dollars through their grant process to help us get the word out,” Rogers said. “Our vendors sold out this year really early on, so that was exciting, so we definitely hope to get 1,500 to 2,000 people throughout the day.”

County tourism agency Experience Kissimmee gave the city $15,000 to market PrideFest, up from $10,000 the previous year, city spokeswoman Alibeth Suarez said by email.

The agency’s increased support and the city’s pledge to keep PrideFest an annual event highlight the change in political climate, Rogers said, adding the change also is reflected across county residents.

“I think based off selling out business booths and the interest we’ve seen online and thorough our campaigns there will be growth so that might mean change in a positive direction for some of the community feeling safer more positive about it,” she said.

With the Pulse tribute planned for the county, she said it should strengthen the community’s bond and serve as a reminder of unity and change.

“I think it will show a lot of support; it’s a big representation,” Rogers said. “Hopefully that shows them that we are open for everybody to come and enjoy our events.”

PrideFest takes place Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kissimmee Civic Center, 201 E Dakin Ave. Festival-goers can enjoy performances by the Kissimmee Queens and participate in activities including drag bingo. For more information, visit the event’s website.

Proud in the Cloud takes place June 8 from noon to 6 p.m. at St.Cloud’s Lakefront Park, 1104 Lakeshore Boulevard. The festival will feature over 50 vendors of food trucks, entertainment and games. For more information, visit the event’s page on Eventbrite.