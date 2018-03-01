Oscars throwback: This is what the Academy Awards looked like 20 years ago

The Oscars is undoubtedly the most star-studded event in the awards season calendar.

This year stars including Saoirse Ronan, Daniel Kaluuya and Margot Robbie will grace the red carpet in their finest gowns and sharpest tuxedos before taking their seats to find out if they’ve won the coveted gong.

All eyes will be on the dresses and suits, with the fashion pack ready in waiting to give their opinions about who nailed it in the clothing stakes.

One thing’s for sure – the red carpet is going to look very different to the way it did 20 years ago.

Back in 1998 we had Brad Pitt in red tinted spectacles, Drew Barrymore covered in body glitter and Demi Moore sporting a curly bob hairdo. And every second actress was wearing something beaded and had a miniature stole draped over the crook of her elbows.

How things have changed.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Read more from Yahoo Style UK:

The best dressed celebrity couples to ever grace the Oscars red carpet

The Duchess of Cambridge’s top maternity style moments

BAFTAs 2018: Jennifer Lawrence and Angelina Jolie lead best dressed celebrities