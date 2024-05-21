Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to Oshkosh this weekend. Here's where you can see it.

'Aioli Anna' (pitured), a University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh graduate, and 'BBQ Brady' will share stories from their year-long coast-to-coast tour and give guests a look inside of the 27-foot-long hotdog the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

OSHKOSH – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town this weekend.

Oshkosh will play host to at least three events from May 25-28 when the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile mobile tour makes its way into the Fox Cities this weekend.

Drivers “Aioli Anna” and “BBQ Brady” will take the tour to Menominee Park Zoo opening day on May 25 before taking part in the Sons of the American Legion Annual Memorial Day Brat Fry May 27 at 1332 Spruce St.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile then wraps up its Oshkosh leg of the tour May 28 at the Discover Oshkosh Hotel Appreciation Hotdog Party at 100 N. Main St.

“Aioli Anna,” a University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh graduate, and “BBQ Brady” will share stories from their year-long coast-to-coast tour and give guests a look inside of the 27-foot-long hotdog.

For more information, visit the tour online at https://khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile.

