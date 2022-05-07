These are the comfiest flip-flops that are easy on your feet, according to a podiatrist
Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Flip flops have a bad reputation for messing up your feet. But, it turns out, there are plenty of flip-flops that are actually supportive and comfortable — and look good.
"Flip flops have come a long way," Melissa Lockwood, DPM, a podiatrist at Heartland Foot and Ankle Associates in Bloomington, Ill., tells Yahoo Life. "There are some really good ones out there now that don't look orthopedic, but still give you good arch support."
If you're looking for a new pair of flip flops, Lockwood recommends steering clear of flat ones that don't have a strong bottom. Meaning, if you can easily bend the base of your flip flop, that's an issue. "That will be almost like you're walking barefoot," she says.
Instead, look for flip flops with at least a quarter to a half-inch of arch support on the bottom. "They should not be completely flat," Lockwood says. Ideally, you also want something with a thick, sturdy thong, too, to help your toes get a comfortable grip.
Not sure where to look? Lockwood says these brands, all available at Amazon, are great.
Birkenstock Gizeh Essentials EVA Sandal
Lockwood gives Birkenstocks the thumbs up for their support. These flip flops have a molded, rubber-like upper and sole for extra cushioning and support. Plus, they are waterproof so they are a perfect option for all of your warm-weather activities. These are available in a dozen colors (prices vary depending on the color and size).
Vionic Women's Tide II Toe Post Sandal
In case you're not familiar with the brand, Vionic shoes were founded by a podiatrist who wanted to craft comfortable, stylish and supportive shoes for his patients. These particular sandals have received the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, meaning they're good for your feet. They have a podiatrist-designed footbed built in to promote stability, and they come in a range of colors. "Vionic shoes are amazing," Lockwood says. "I tell everyone to go for them."
Oofos Women's Oolala Thong Sandal
This flip-flop features Oofoam technology to help cushion your foot while you walk. The brand's special tech also absorbs 37% more impact than regular footwear foam. A patented footbed cradles your arches to minimize stress on your feet, knees and back. "These are my latest favorite," Lockwood says. "They last a long time and have a great footbed."
Crocs Women's Crocband Flip Flops
These flip-flops can take you anywhere. They're lightweight and fun, and have a massage-pod footbed to give your tired feet a little therapy while you walk. The sandals also feature Croslite foam for all-day support, which gets the thumbs up from Lockwood. They're even waterproof, so you can use them as water shoes.
Vionic Women's Aliza Toe-Post Sandal
These flip flops have a pretty perforated upper for a dressier look and come in a range of colors. They also feature the brand's Vio-Motion support and next-level arch support for a feel you probably haven't had in flip-flops before. "Vionics are stylish—and they give you support," Lockwood says.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
