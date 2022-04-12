Shoppers love this orthopedic dog bed that's nearly 60% off on Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Is your dog getting older and experiencing joint pain or discomfort? Have you been looking to upgrade their current bed to a more luxurious one? Now on sale for almost 60% off, this orthopedic dog bed is the perfect product to make your fur baby’s sleep more comfortable.

Perfect for medium, large and extra-large dogs, this plush foam mat is thick enough to provide comfort to any dog at any age. Simply plop this bed anywhere your dog likes to lounge and they will instantly fall in love with its soothing and soft feel. We carefully reviewed this product and all its features, confirming that it’s certain to help your pet sprawl out and sleep comfortably. Plus, it’s sure to make your life easier, too, with how durable and easy to clean it is.

Eliminate your dog’s discomfort and pain with this great deal

This yellow lab rests comfortably on its own orthopedic bed.

$31.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Perfect for dogs experiencing muscle and joint pain, this orthopedic dog bed is sure to ease your pet’s discomfort and ensure they can lounge with less pain. This bed boasts high-density 4-inch egg foam to help evenly distribute their weight while cradling their body with its excellent support. The luxury plush pattern allows for increased airflow through the material, keeping your dog cool during warm weather and any intense dreams. Plus, its large size ensures that dogs and other pets up to 90 pounds can sprawl out with room to spare. You can even place it anywhere your pet likes to lay, as it’s perfect for crates and cars as well as indoor and outdoor spaces.

This bed is also convenient for you! If any substance gets spilled or your pup has an accident on the bed, no need to worry because the waterproof lining prevents any liquids from reaching the orthopedic foam. For fast and easy cleaning, simply unzip the removable cover, throw it in the washer and it will come out clean and like new. Usually, this product is sold for $69.99, but it’s currently on sale for only $31.99, saving you 54%.

Whether your aging dog needs a new, more comfortable bed or you simply love to spoil your pet, this orthopedic dog bed will help them relax and relieve any joint or muscle pain. Don’t wait long to snag this great deal — it’s only available for a limited time!