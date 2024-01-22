The Oprah-approved, internet-famous Amazon coat is 40% off, today only

It's deep winter, and the temperatures are freezing out there. If your current winter coat can't keep up, it's time to invest in an upgrade. Just for today, Amazon is having a sale on coats, including the the Oprah-approved, Internet-famous Orolay Thickened Down Jacket. It's down to $90, from $152 — that's over 40% off!

Why is it a good deal?

This mega-popular coat rarely gets a discount like this — 2018 was the last time it was priced lower. If you've been eyeing it, you should probably jump on it while it's still in stock. There's a huge range of colors on sale, from neutral olive, beige and black to standout red and yellow. If you want to spring for one with a faux fur collar, those are on sale too for $110 (down from $182).

Why do I need this?

This coat made headlines with its popularity, and for good reason. You know the one — the puffer everyone seemed to buy that got so popular, even Oprah had it on her Favorite Things of 2019 list. The jacket, made by Orolay, has some 20,700 perfect ratings from verified shoppers — and has been spotted on influencers, fashionistas and celebs including Emma Stone.

We know this coat will look just as cute on you, and it's laden with awesome oversized pockets (six of them!), a fleece-lined hood, a windproof shell and extended sides that you can unzip to allow for a wider range of movement.

A big hood and fleece for fuzzy warmth. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

With an army of fans, shoppers have a lot to say about this coat.

”Absolutely adore this jacket,” raved a five-star reviewer. “It's light enough in weight that it doesn't feel like you're wearing a sleeping bag, yet it keeps you so warm. It fits well in all the right places, and the numerous pockets, ties, zippers and hood make for versatility in varying temperatures. And I receive compliments nearly every time I wear it. Its unique design looks really sharp; my hubby even says it's kinda sexy, if a down jacket can be such a thing.”

Another shopper wrote: “I first saw this jacket on a fellow dog person while walking our dogs. She is a designer so I assumed this was some expensive designer jacket, cause it looks it! The cut is nice and unusual. Love the 1,000 pockets and the side zippers. Overall, it's a great jacket for the price that looks waaaaay more expensive than it is.”

"I live in the north of Indiana and I have two of these jackets and I LOVE them!" gushed a rave reviewer. "I am often walking with the dog through fields with wind blowing! This jacket keeps you warm!"

"I LOVE this coat!" reported another five-star fan, but added a caveat: "The only cons I have found are the side hand pockets are a little high for me and at a slightly odd angle, once my hands are in, it's comfortable and the angle keeps items in your deep pocket."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.