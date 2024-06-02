Ornate box turtles the focus of June's First Thursday Presentation

The ornate box turtle, the state reptile of Kansas, is the next topic of the Smoky Hill Museum First Thursday Presentation.

"Kansas ornate box turtles ... and their Home on the range," begins at 5:30 p.m. June 6 at the museum, 211 W. Iron Ave.

Benjamin Reed, associate professor of biology at Washburn University, will discuss the history and uses of the state reptile. He'll also discuss its importance and place in the Kansas ecosystem, such as the range, movement, behavior and more.

Finally, Reed will share about the current threats to this species and what the public can do to help.

Reed has extensive knowledge on the topic of box turtles, having received his PhD from the University of Nebraska with his dissertation focuses on the species.

According to the team's website, he is also the principal investigator of the Washburn University Turtle Research Team, which studies the ecology and behavior of turtles, primarily focusing on box turtles in northeast Kansas.

"The goal of this research program is to provide undergraduate student researchers with an opportunity to engage in meaningful science (and) research that can hopefully help translate to better informed conservation and habitat management plans for imperiled turtles," the website said.

The First Thursday Presentation is free to the public and can be seen in person at the museum or online with registration for the Zoom meeting link at www.smokyhillmuseum.org/first_thursday.html.

