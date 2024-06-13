Orlando offers a unique way to watch this year’s July 4th fireworks

If you’re looking for a unique way to watch an Independence Day fireworks display this year, the city of Orlando might have you covered.

The city is offering a VIP experience for those wanting to watch the Fireworks at the Fountain display from a swan boat at Lake Eola Park.

The boats will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 4 for regular use.

But they will reopen in the evening for a limited VIP experience from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Select parties will be chosen to take part in this unique experience where they can take a seat and relax at the dock before the fireworks,” the city’s website said. “With just 10 swan boats available, this is a rare opportunity to enjoy the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration in comfort and style.”

The city said it will have a random drawing to select who gets to participate in the experience, which will cost $90 per boat.

June 24 is the deadline to enter for the random drawing. Click here to enter.

