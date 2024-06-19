Orlando Magic Unveil Upgraded Teen Room at Local YMCA

The Orlando Magic are giving back to the community with an upgraded teen room at a local YMCA.

On Tuesday, the Magic stopped by the Downtown Orlando YMCA to reveal an upgraded teen room equipped with new video game consoles and games, artwork, team-signed memorabilia, study tables and gaming chairs.

“We’re here unveiling a room that we re-did for the YMCA for children to enjoy – not just for today, but for a very long time,” said Magic Vice President of External Affairs & Philanthropy Maritza Martinez-Guerrero. “It’s a very versatile space, and we’re hoping that they’ll get a lot of use out of it.”

Read: Man accused of DUI crash that killed 8 farm workers pleads not guilty

The YMCA, already known for giving the youth access to basketball courts and physical fitness, now gives them a chance to have fun on the virtual court as well.

“We’re so excited to add e-gaming to our teen center space,” said YMCA of Central Florida District Vice President Kristen Cole. “We’re having an e-sports tournament that will start in a couple of weeks. The kids are super excited about it. We will have leagues going on and tournaments. They will compete against other Central Florida YMCA teams, and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Read: Tropical Storm Alberto forms in western Gulf, becomes first named storm of 2024 season

Those who attended the unveiling were treated to a Papa Johns pizza party while they toured the new space.

This marks the second teen room upgraded by the Magic in as many months. In May, the Magic and AdventHealth surprised a local Boys & Girls Club with their own teen room renovation.

“These are long-term investments in spaces that due to their versatile nature will be highly utilized by the youth in this area,” said Martinez-Guerrero. “We’re hoping that they’ll develop healthy habits, build community, and develop a positive attitude all under the auspices of an Orlando Magic experience.”

Read: Local schools prepare to keep students safe during worst-case scenarios

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.