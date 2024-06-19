Orlando launches effort to bring artists downtown, boost business

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Downtown Orlando will see an influx of musicians, dancers and more during certain parts of the day thanks to a new program.

The city of Orlando on June 18 launched its DTOLive! Program. Set to run through June 2025, 12 public areas in downtown will host 850 events and art experiences at different times such as lunch, during happy hour and on the weekend.

The Orlando Community Redevelopment Agency and Downtown Development Board is working with United Arts of Central Florida, the Creative City Project and the Downtown Arts District as part of the $1.36 million effort.

