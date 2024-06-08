Orlando Auto Museum giving a BOGO for Fathers on Father’s day

Celebrate with Dad at Dezerland Action Park Orlando on Father’s Day June 16, when guests can get buy-one-get-one-free passes to the Orlando Auto Museum.

For each child pass purchased, guests can receive a free adult ticket, but they must be redeemed in person.

The Orlando Auto Museum is the country’s largest auto museum which is home to more than 2,000 vehicles valued at over $200 million.

Fathers and car enthusiasts alike will love exploring the museum to discover vehicles from a variety of decades and countries around the world, learn about military vehicles used in combat and snap family photos with vehicles made famous by television and movies.

If guests are looking for things to do other than look at cars, the museum has Florida’s longest indoor karting track with four skill and speed levels.

It also has an on-site bowling alley, a trampoline park, pinball palace, toxic blast and more.

