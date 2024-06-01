Organizers on keeping Pride proud, loud, safe

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s unofficially summer, which means dozens of festivals, including Pride Month celebrations around mid-Michigan.

Like with any event, safety is at the top of mind for organizers and officials. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said law enforcement, city government and festival staff are working together closely this Pride month.

“Our police keep an eye on all events,” Schor said. “Police keep track of social media and what the word on the street is. They do it for any event in Lansing. It doesn’t matter if it’s for Juneteenth or Pride or rallies or whatever at the Capitol; we keep an eye on all of that.”

Thousands filled Old Town for the 2023 Lansing Pride Festival. (WLNS)

Ben Dowd is the board president of Lansing Pride. He said organizers are bringing in extra security measures to accommodate larger crowds.

“We saw the crowd grow so much last year that we anticipate going bigger, and so, with more people, we have to plan for that and have additional security,” Dowd said.

Other organizers say Pride events come with a heightened awareness of safety. KC Garcia with The Salus Center, Lansing’s LGBTQIA+ Community Center, said she doesn’t want that to deter people from celebrating who they are.

Volunteers decorate the sidewalk with rainbow colors in preparation for Lansing Pride. (WLNS)

“We are more easily targetable, because we are loud and we are proud,” Garcia said. “And because people, when they see something they think is weird and they don’t want it to exist in this world, and it’s more socially acceptable to erase our identifies first.”

The Salus Center hosted its “Enchanted Garden”-themed Prom 2024 this Friday, May 31. The event was sold out.

In the face of potential bullying and interruptions by outside groups, many people took to the packed prom venue in the Lansing Mall.

“It’s important to have a night like this to celebrate each other and to be with each other, but also be cognizant of the harm that could come to our community at any given time,” Garcia said.

Armon Caston of EVOLVE! (left), and Caston in character as Aurora Manifesto. (Armon Caston)

Armon Caston with House of Manifestation has his own Pride event, EVOLVE! It’s an all-ages block party on June 1. The drag performer said the LGBTQ-plus community is resilient, and has been that way since before major Pride events became citywide festivals.

Pride flag flies at Lansing City Hall in an historic first

“These types of things started underground, and they were still going on, despite the laws,” Caston said.

He said that resilience comes out now, in the face of anti-gay protest and sentiment.

“It’s kind of like a continuous battle of, ‘try it if you want to, but we are not backing down,'” Caston said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.