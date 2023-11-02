Organize Your Desk With These 16 Clever Amazon Storage Solutions for Under $30

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop pencil holders, monitor risers, desk drawer attachments, and more.

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

We spend many weekday hours at our desks; that said, a calming workspace is crucial, and a well-organized desk makes for a less cluttered mind. Be it a sprawling home office or a tight cubicle, implementing clever storage solutions will instantly clean up your space. And there is no need to spend a lot of money on organizers, because Amazon’s hidden desk organizers storefront is a smart place to shop for affordable, space-saving solutions.

From little additions like pencil holders and phone stands to desk upgrades like smartly designed monitor risers and adhesive desk drawers—finding the best organizers for your supplies and electronics is simple. We scoured the Amazon storefront for must-haves for a clutter-free workspace—and all 16 picks are under $30.

Shop Under-$30 Desk Organizers at Amazon

Marbrasse Pen Organizer with Two-Drawers

Amazon

$10

Buy on Amazon

The stylish rounded box hides a lot of what would be loose items into one tidy spot. The open top of the organizer has slots designed to fit pens, notebooks, and a tray for extra odds and ends. The two clear front drawers make it easy to find often rogue office essentials like notebooks, sticky pads, and chargers. At 8.2 inches by 4.2 inches by 6.3 inches, the storage box takes up minimal counter space and even adds vertical space thanks to its three-tiered design.

Citylife Two-Pack Self-Adhesive Under Desk Drawer

Amazon

$23

$18

Buy on Amazon

Modern and sleek desks look incredibly stylish, but can be tricky for everyday use as many present a storage problem. If you want to keep the minimalistic look with storage, the Citylife Two-Pack Self-Adhesive Under Desk Drawer will store desk essentials while taking up minimal visual space. At only 2.8 inches high, the narrow drawers ensure that there’s no wasted space in your office. The self-adhesive acrylic drawers attach to the bottom of desks, and are easily removable without damaging the underside of your desk.

Simple Houseware Desk Monitor Stand Riser with Adjustable Organizer Tray

Amazon

$30

Buy on Amazon

Monitor stands, like Simple Houseware’s Desk Monitor Stand Riser, not only make it more comfortable to be at eye level with your screen, but they also have the perk of adding a level of potential vertical space. The riser has a built-in shelf and four pen or notebook holders on both sides. There’s a customizable drawer that fits under the riser shelf that slides out to hide tech, books, and more. The front of the riser has a groove to prop your tablet or phone in, so it’s easy to view multiple screens at once. For only $30, the riser may just organize your whole desk.

Gianotter Desk Organizer and Accessories

Amazon

$26

Buy on Amazon

HBlife Pencil Pen Holder

Amazon

$10

$8

Buy on Amazon

Aothia Store Leather Desk Pad Protector

Amazon

$14

Buy on Amazon

Topwey Store Desk Organizer

Amazon

$30

$16

Buy on Amazon

Lamicall Cell Phone Stand

Amazon

$11

$8

Buy on Amazon

Marbrasse Desk Organizer with File Holder

Amazon

$46

$29

Buy on Amazon

Mdozq Office Desk Accessories Two-Pieces Monitor Memo Board

Amazon

$7

Buy on Amazon

Supeasy Five-Tier Desk Organizer with Handle

Amazon

$30

$17

Buy on Amazon

Kaakow Rose Gold Desk Organizer and Accessories

Amazon

$40

$25

Buy on Amazon

Edenms Desk Pencil Pen Holder

Amazon

$13

$10

Buy on Amazon

Bccice Desk Organizers Caddy and Accessories with Seven Compartments

Amazon

$35

$22

Buy on Amazon

Dca Store 14-Piece Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Tray

Amazon

$12

Buy on Amazon

Carooyac Non-Skid Book Ends

Amazon

$22

$18

Buy on Amazon

