This Organic Sateen Sheet Set Will Change the Way You Sleep—and It’s 47% Off

Don’t miss out on these soft sheets while they’re marked down to $100.

Quince

Sheets can make or break any sleeping experience, transforming your bed from average to hotel quality in minutes. Even so, finding the right ones, especially when ordering online, can be a challenge. After testing nearly 200 sheet sets, including 58 organic options, we’ve compiled a list of absolute must-haves to add to your cart. At the top of our list? Quince’s Luxury Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set, which is currently 47 percent off.

The organic sheets are made without chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and other artificial agents that harm the earth, making them a sustainable, guilt-free choice. They have a balanced texture that’s soft to the touch without being too silky or slippery. It’s also heavy yet easy to maneuver, with the weight adding a luxurious feel that most cotton sheets lack. We were also impressed by the breathability; even those of us who are hot sleepers felt comfortably cool lying beneath the material. Considering the high quality, we think the current $100 price tag for a queen set is certainly a steal.

Quince Luxury Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set

Quince

$100 at quince.com

High quality sometimes means high maintenance, but not these; the sheets are entirely machine washable. Though we expected them to pill a bit after washing, the sheets held up surprisingly well in the laundry. Dare we say, they even got softer with every cycle. Even after six months of nightly use, the durable sheets looked just as nice as they had when we first opened them. We couldn’t find a single loose thread or any visible pilling, a testament to their well-made construction and longevity.

While many sheets only come in standard white or a limited range of neutral tones, this versatile set is available in 13 fun colors and patterns that are guaranteed to add a vibrant touch to your space. Whether you tend to gravitate toward neutrals or are seeking a fun pop of color, these sheets can tie any room together. Plus, they’re available in five sizes, ranging from twin to California King.

