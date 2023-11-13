This Organic Minimal Brooklyn Condo Is Inspired by West Africa

"While the façade of the condo building had character that complemented the century-old quintessential Brooklyn row homes on our block, the inside of the condo units themselves lacked any architectural interest," Oyin admits. Credit: Angelene Coronel Credit: Angelene Coronel

"Evoking a sense of warmth and serenity in our condo was a key desire of ours as a form of escape in city-dwelling, and I brought this to life using my favorite element in the space: the earthy 'Orange 02 Paint' from Lick used on our entryway door," Oyin explains. "This color brings a rich, warm energy reminiscent of our memories of West African sunsets and helps us cozy into home after our long working days."

"It also serves as a striking statement color to the otherwise neutral palettes of our open-space kitchen and living areas, adding an evocative touch to the space, and serving as a conversation starter when we have guests. Lastly, it inspired my use of terracotta-colored textiles and decor accessories throughout our home to bring color and balance to each room."

Oyin explains that they added custom millwork cabinets to the back wall of the L-shaped kitchen area in order to "create additional storage and give a more finished look to the space, while the terrazzo backsplash was added underneath to add character to the original all-white kitchen," she continues.

"My proudest DIY is taking the left-over terrazzo tiles from our kitchen backsplash to a local waterjet cutter to make home accents, including cutting them into tray stands and the drink coasters that you see in our home," Oyin reveals.

"Not only was it a sustainable re-use of materials (the industrial engineer in me lives for recycling!), but it's also a conversation starter for when guests notice their drink coasters match the kitchen, and they're perfect for gifting friends and family!"

The couple repainted all the walls to Lick Paint's "Beige 01" and all the door, wall, and window trims are painted in Lick Paint's "White 06." The couple made sure to convert all the lighting throughout the home to dimmable lighting.

"Something unique about our home is all the custom-created pieces that adorn the space, with my favorite (of course) being the homeware items designed by Jeff," Oyin begins. "Coming from a family of woodworkers back in Ghana and studying textile and product design (physical and digital) in grad school, Jeff went back to his roots by creating homeware items for his House of Antwi capsule collection that add that unique touch to our Antwi home."

"This includes our low-profile artisanal Antwi Lounge Chair in an oat chenille textile and round wood legs, the hand-made and hand-poured Kumasi Concrete Candles that fill our living area with a luxury oud and birchwood scent, and the hand-carved Accra Side Tables used multi-functionally in our living area and bedroom."

"This artisanal touch is also carried over to our dining area with the handmade custom clay mugs made by our college friend and artist, Anna Grun , and the dried-floral centerpiece, which was custom-made for me by one of my favorite local florists, Julia Testa , to tie in the colors and textures of our West-African and Japanese-themed home."

The couple mix high and low in the space. "To bring some character to the infamous IKEA Besta Storage unit we're using as a TV media console and storage, I added half-moon brass handles to the doors, wood legs to elevate it off the floor and bring some airiness to the narrow space, and repainted it to match the white Lick paint on the trims of the doors and windows in the area," Oyin explains.

"I would define myself and Jeff's interior design style as 'organic minimalist', inspired by the earth tones and natural textures of our West African homeland, with focus on the minimalist living and functionality of the Japanese culture," Oyin explains.

"This serves as a catalyst for our Brooklyn condo design, which bridges borders of West Africa with a touch of Japanese style; we call it 'Afronese.'"

The custom fit linen Roman blinds is from SelectBlinds . The "Wabi Sabi" artwork is an unframed canvas from Etsy.



The couple installed an IKEA Pax custom "her closet" so that they could use the room's only existing closet as a "his" closet.

In the bathroom, the couple kept the renovation to a minimum, choosing to install a few wall hooks for extra storage.

Oyin Antwi, the cofounder of interior design firm Via Asha Design and Digital Park, a Brooklyn-based creative design studio, is no stranger to Apartment Therapy. We first toured her 370-square-foot studio apartment she lived in solo in 2019. Then, in 2020, we got to see inside the new home of her and husband, Jeffery Antwi, which was a slight upgrade in size at 550 square feet, but still a compact home that showed off what a talented designer and small-space planning expert Oyin is.

AT didn’t just stop at featuring those two homes, though. We also filmed a gorgeous video tour, and went into more detail about an incredibly smart and organized closet.

Considering just how beautiful and functional these previous homes have been, it comes as no surprise that their current home — a Brooklyn condo they’ve put some renovation work into — is just as lovely (and packed with inspiration, too).

“A year after the pandemic, as NYC began getting back to its favorite pastime of rebuilding, I was on my usual afternoon strolls when I was stopped in my tracks by a regency-style condo building in construction,” Oyin begins. I looked up at the glimmering white stucco façade contrasted against black wrought iron Juliette balconies, the beautiful bay windows with evocative architectural moldings, and immediately knew this must be ‘home.’”

“Growing up in London as a child, I’ve always had an affinity for row homes in regency-style architecture, and seeing this similar style as a condo building in the middle of one of my most beloved Brooklyn neighborhoods could not have been a better dream come true, as my husband, Jeff, and I were in the process of searching for a condo to purchase. This modern white stucco building was a reconstruction of the previous townhome that stood there since 1899, converted into a six-unit modern boutique condo building that still paid an ode in design to the neighboring homes on this classic Brooklyn block,” she continues.

“At that point in 2021, interest rates were skyrocketing … but so were our rent prices in NYC, and we decided that if we could qualify for a condo that would give us a lower mortgage payment than our current rent price, then we would pursue purchasing. We knew that ultimately, as we continued to save money to build our forever home, if we could purchase something in the meantime that could then serve as rental income in the future, it would make sense for us financially,” Oyin admits.

“After working with a few lenders from the end of 2021 to 2022, we were able to secure our desired rate and mortgage payment with Rocket Mortgage, and my dream of owning a piece of real estate in the city that has changed my life over the past decade, was becoming a reality.”

“At that point, the building was still in construction, but it allowed us to get a head-start in working with our real estate agent and friend, Janet Temidayo, to put in an offer when the condo units in the building came to market end of 2022. Thankfully our offer was accepted, and we scored a great deal for our one-bedroom/one-bathroom street-facing unit with a rooftop, and officially closed this past March 2023!”

Oyin didn’t waste any time after closing to start the decoration process, explaining that the entire month of April was “filled with e-design sessions with my sister and cofounder of Via Asha Design, Sade Hoffschroer, to help think through and validate my ideas and design solutions for each space.”

They moved the bedroom entrance 30 inches to the left so they could convert the bedroom door into a pocket door, giving them enough room to install an IKEA PAX wardrobe.

“As an interior designer with over a decade of experience designing homes of all shapes and sizes in the London areas, our small modern box condo was an easy feat and the perfect canvas for Sade and me to create art with,” Oyin continues.

“Together, we created e-design mood boards and a shopping list for each area of the space, and once complete, the next step was finding the right full-service local general contractor to partner with in executing it all. For ease of search, Angi came to save the day! I was able to narrow down my search on Angi’s app to a local contractor company, Waxtel LLC, who helped get the job done.”

Oyin explains that she wanted to create more distinct “division between the spaces” in the open-plan condo, and came up with four main ways to do that:

"Apart from the beautiful curves of the bay-windows (which is what sold us to be honest), the rest of our condo unit itself was essentially a plain white modern box," Oyin begins.

"In particular, the entry/kitchen/living/dining areas was one large open space with no clear delineation, lacking proper flow, and needing more storage for additional function."

"Hence, my biggest challenge was finding clever design solutions that added architectural detail and unique character, while providing style and additional function to each area of the open space."



Some of the renovations the couple made in the main area was converting a "straight ceiling beam into a drop arched beam to divide kitchen from living/dining" and adding "fixed acoustic wood wall panels to back of sofa to zone living area from dining and a acoustic wood panels on hinges on TV wall to cover electric box and zone media area."

“Firstly, the original straight ceiling beam in the middle of the room was converted into a dropped arched ceiling beam to distinctly divide the entry/kitchen vs. living/dining, creating a striking architectural detail that still softens the edges of the room and complements the curves of the bay window,” she writes. “Whether you’re entering the condo and looking towards the bay windows or sitting on the ledge of the bay windows looking towards the kitchen, the dropped arch ceiling beam creates a midway pause to your line of sight in a stylish, but subtle way.”

“Secondly, wood wall panels were used to zone the living area from the dining area, and because these panels have an acoustic felt-backing, they also reduce noise levels within our street-facing unit. In addition, they create a sense of extended height in the space, giving it a minimalist but stand-out design that serves as a sort of artwork in the living area.”

“Thirdly, in our L-shaped kitchen area, custom millwork cabinets were added on the back wall to create additional storage and give a more finished look to the space, while the terrazzo backsplash was added underneath to add character to the original all-white kitchen,” she continues.

"Our budget for renovations was $20,000: about $12K for contractor work and another $8K for furnishing and decor, and our maximum timeline was 4 months (in hopes to have all renovations done and furniture arrival by fall, our favorite season to cozy into our space)."

"So, after closing end of March, I used the month of April for creating mood boards and a shopping list for our desired West African and Japanese style design, and got to searching on the Angi app for a full-service contractor company to execute the renovations, and on the Task Rabbit app for a handyperson to support me on quick tasks around the unit."

“And lastly, a movable natural wood island table with seating and storage was added to the entry/kitchen area. This table allows for additional ‘countertop’ space for prepping in the kitchen, or sitting and enjoying quick bites, but it also serves an entryway console, as it’s positioned across from the coat and storage closet as well.”

