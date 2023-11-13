This Organic Minimal Brooklyn Condo Is Inspired by West Africa

Adrienne Breaux
·16 min read
couple in their Brooklyn apartment
<span>"While the façade of the condo building had character that complemented the century-old quintessential Brooklyn row homes on our block, the inside of the condo units themselves lacked any architectural interest," Oyin admits. Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span>
White apartment entryway with orange door
white kitchen with white cabinets, terazzo backsplash, and island with 2 barstools
white kitchen with white cabinets, terazzo backsplash, and island with 2 barstools
white kitchen with white cabinets, terazzo backsplash, and island with 2 barstools
white kitchen with white cabinets and terazzo backsplash
<span>"My proudest DIY is taking the left-over terrazzo tiles from our kitchen backsplash to a <a href="http://www.waterjet.nyc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:local waterjet cutter;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">local waterjet cutter</a> to make home accents, including cutting them into tray stands and the drink coasters that you see in our home," Oyin reveals. Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span>
candles, books, and other decor on coffee table
white living room with grey sofa and wood slat wall detail. Dining room visible behind
white living room with grey sofa and wood slat wall detail. Dining room visible behind
<span>"This includes our low-profile artisanal Antwi Lounge Chair in an oat chenille textile and round wood legs, the hand-made and hand-poured Kumasi Concrete Candles that fill our living area with a luxury oud and birchwood scent, and the hand-carved Accra Side Tables used multi-functionally in our living area and bedroom." Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span>
<span>"This artisanal touch is also carried over to our dining area with the handmade custom clay mugs made by our college friend and artist,<a href="https://www.annagrun.com/store/mug" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anna Grun;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "> Anna Grun</a>, and the dried-floral centerpiece, which was custom-made for me by one of my favorite local florists,<a href="https://juliatesta.com/?gclid=CjwKCAjwvfmoBhAwEiwAG2tqzFFLRnRIaKb_QdnYaitHqaHrU5Gw4GynIuMRCUnALQwNaZ5PpKx81BoCkWkQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julia Testa;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "> Julia Testa</a>, to tie in the colors and textures of our West-African and Japanese-themed home." Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span>
dining room with round table, rattan chairs, and bay windows
dining room with round table, rattan chairs, and bay windows
dining room with round table, rattan chairs, and bay windows
warm white bedroom with lots of warm and neutral hues
warm white bedroom with lots of warm and neutral hues
<span>The side chair is the <a href="https://michelevarian.com/products/temi-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Temi Chair from Michele Varian;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Temi Chair from Michele Varian</a>. The wall shelves are <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BY12NN9R/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White 24” x 9” by Amazon;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">White 24” x 9” by Amazon</a>. The wood sleeping face mask figurine is from <a href="https://atmedia.link/product?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jossandmain.com%2Fdecor-pillows%2Fpdp%2Fbraydon-face-resting-on-hand-figurine-j000203746.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joss & Main;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Joss & Main</a>. The plant pot is a <a href="https://atmedia.link/product?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F12-34-x12-34-earthenware-weathered-indoor-outdoor-planter-pot-tan-threshold-8482-designed-with-studio-mcgee%2F-%2FA-82716250%3Fref%3DOpsEmail_Order_280%26j%3D188826%26sfmc_sub%3D157745969%26l%3D20_HTML%26u%3D136511618%26mid%3D7284873%26jb%3D21513" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Weathered Pot from Target;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Weathered Pot from Target</a>. Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span>
warm white bedroom with lots of warm and neutral hues
custom built white closet in bedroom
custom built white closet in bedroom
view from apartment entrance into bathroom
Bathroom with large warm gray tiled walls and glass walk in shower with wood accents

Oyin Antwi, the cofounder of interior design firm Via Asha Design and Digital Park, a Brooklyn-based creative design studio, is no stranger to Apartment Therapy. We first toured her 370-square-foot studio apartment she lived in solo in 2019. Then, in 2020, we got to see inside the new home of her and husband, Jeffery Antwi, which was a slight upgrade in size at 550 square feet, but still a compact home that showed off what a talented designer and small-space planning expert Oyin is.

candles, books, and other decor on coffee table

AT didn’t just stop at featuring those two homes, though. We also filmed a gorgeous video tour, and went into more detail about an incredibly smart and organized closet.

<span> Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span>

Considering just how beautiful and functional these previous homes have been, it comes as no surprise that their current home — a Brooklyn condo they’ve put some renovation work into — is just as lovely (and packed with inspiration, too).

couple in their Brooklyn apartment

“A year after the pandemic, as NYC began getting back to its favorite pastime of rebuilding, I was on my usual afternoon strolls when I was stopped in my tracks by a regency-style condo building in construction,” Oyin begins. I looked up at the glimmering white stucco façade contrasted against black wrought iron Juliette balconies, the beautiful bay windows with evocative architectural moldings, and immediately knew this must be ‘home.’”

<span> Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span>

“Growing up in London as a child, I’ve always had an affinity for row homes in regency-style architecture, and seeing this similar style as a condo building in the middle of one of my most beloved Brooklyn neighborhoods could not have been a better dream come true, as my husband, Jeff, and I were in the process of searching for a condo to purchase. This modern white stucco building was a reconstruction of the previous townhome that stood there since 1899, converted into a six-unit modern boutique condo building that still paid an ode in design to the neighboring homes on this classic Brooklyn block,” she continues.

<span> Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span>

“At that point in 2021, interest rates were skyrocketing … but so were our rent prices in NYC, and we decided that if we could qualify for a condo that would give us a lower mortgage payment than our current rent price, then we would pursue purchasing. We knew that ultimately, as we continued to save money to build our forever home, if we could purchase something in the meantime that could then serve as rental income in the future, it would make sense for us financially,” Oyin admits.

white kitchen with white cabinets and terazzo backsplash

“After working with a few lenders from the end of 2021 to 2022, we were able to secure our desired rate and mortgage payment with Rocket Mortgage, and my dream of owning a piece of real estate in the city that has changed my life over the past decade, was becoming a reality.”

“At that point, the building was still in construction, but it allowed us to get a head-start in working with our real estate agent and friend, Janet Temidayo, to put in an offer when the condo units in the building came to market end of 2022. Thankfully our offer was accepted, and we scored a great deal for our one-bedroom/one-bathroom street-facing unit with a rooftop, and officially closed this past March 2023!”

warm white bedroom with lots of warm and neutral hues

Oyin didn’t waste any time after closing to start the decoration process, explaining that the entire month of April was “filled with e-design sessions with my sister and cofounder of Via Asha Design, Sade Hoffschroer, to help think through and validate my ideas and design solutions for each space.”

bedroom at the start of renovations
warm white bedroom with lots of warm and neutral hues

“As an interior designer with over a decade of experience designing homes of all shapes and sizes in the London areas, our small modern box condo was an easy feat and the perfect canvas for Sade and me to create art with,” Oyin continues.

white living room view into dining room with bay windows

“Together, we created e-design mood boards and a shopping list for each area of the space, and once complete, the next step was finding the right full-service local general contractor to partner with in executing it all. For ease of search, Angi came to save the day! I was able to narrow down my search on Angi’s app to a local contractor company, Waxtel LLC, who helped get the job done.”

Oyin explains that she wanted to create more distinct “division between the spaces” in the open-plan condo, and came up with four main ways to do that:

empty white entryway and kitchen before renovation
<span>"In particular, the entry/kitchen/living/dining areas was one large open space with no clear delineation, lacking proper flow, and needing more storage for additional function." Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span>
empty space in apartment before becoming a living and dining room
<span>Some of the renovations the couple made in the main area was converting a "straight ceiling beam into a drop arched beam to divide kitchen from living/dining" and adding "fixed acoustic wood wall panels to back of sofa to zone living area from dining and a acoustic wood panels on hinges on TV wall to cover electric box and zone media area."<br> Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelenina88/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angelene Coronel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Angelene Coronel</a></span>

“Firstly, the original straight ceiling beam in the middle of the room was converted into a dropped arched ceiling beam to distinctly divide the entry/kitchen vs. living/dining, creating a striking architectural detail that still softens the edges of the room and complements the curves of the bay window,” she writes. “Whether you’re entering the condo and looking towards the bay windows or sitting on the ledge of the bay windows looking towards the kitchen, the dropped arch ceiling beam creates a midway pause to your line of sight in a stylish, but subtle way.”

white living room with grey sofa and wood slat wall detail. Dining room visible behind

“Secondly, wood wall panels were used to zone the living area from the dining area, and because these panels have an acoustic felt-backing, they also reduce noise levels within our street-facing unit. In addition, they create a sense of extended height in the space, giving it a minimalist but stand-out design that serves as a sort of artwork in the living area.”

white kitchen with white cabinets and terazzo backsplash

“Thirdly, in our L-shaped kitchen area, custom millwork cabinets were added on the back wall to create additional storage and give a more finished look to the space, while the terrazzo backsplash was added underneath to add character to the original all-white kitchen,” she continues.

empty white kitchen before renovation
white kitchen with white cabinets, terazzo backsplash, and island with 2 barstools

“And lastly, a movable natural wood island table with seating and storage was added to the entry/kitchen area. This table allows for additional ‘countertop’ space for prepping in the kitchen, or sitting and enjoying quick bites, but it also serves an entryway console, as it’s positioned across from the coat and storage closet as well.”

Resources

white living room with grey sofa and wood slat wall detail. Dining room visible behind

PAINT & COLORS

White apartment entryway with orange door

ENTRY

white living room with grey sofa and wood slat wall detail. Dining room visible behind

LIVING ROOM

dining room with round table, rattan chairs, and bay windows

DINING ROOM

white kitchen with white cabinets and terazzo backsplash

KITCHEN

warm white bedroom with lots of warm and neutral hues

BEDROOM

Bathroom with large warm gray tiled walls and glass walk in shower with wood accents

BATHROOM

Thanks, Oyin!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

Share your style: House Tour & House Call Submission Form

Recommended Stories