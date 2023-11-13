This Organic Minimal Brooklyn Condo Is Inspired by West Africa
Oyin Antwi, the cofounder of interior design firm Via Asha Design and Digital Park, a Brooklyn-based creative design studio, is no stranger to Apartment Therapy. We first toured her 370-square-foot studio apartment she lived in solo in 2019. Then, in 2020, we got to see inside the new home of her and husband, Jeffery Antwi, which was a slight upgrade in size at 550 square feet, but still a compact home that showed off what a talented designer and small-space planning expert Oyin is.
AT didn’t just stop at featuring those two homes, though. We also filmed a gorgeous video tour, and went into more detail about an incredibly smart and organized closet.
Considering just how beautiful and functional these previous homes have been, it comes as no surprise that their current home — a Brooklyn condo they’ve put some renovation work into — is just as lovely (and packed with inspiration, too).
“A year after the pandemic, as NYC began getting back to its favorite pastime of rebuilding, I was on my usual afternoon strolls when I was stopped in my tracks by a regency-style condo building in construction,” Oyin begins. I looked up at the glimmering white stucco façade contrasted against black wrought iron Juliette balconies, the beautiful bay windows with evocative architectural moldings, and immediately knew this must be ‘home.’”
“Growing up in London as a child, I’ve always had an affinity for row homes in regency-style architecture, and seeing this similar style as a condo building in the middle of one of my most beloved Brooklyn neighborhoods could not have been a better dream come true, as my husband, Jeff, and I were in the process of searching for a condo to purchase. This modern white stucco building was a reconstruction of the previous townhome that stood there since 1899, converted into a six-unit modern boutique condo building that still paid an ode in design to the neighboring homes on this classic Brooklyn block,” she continues.
“At that point in 2021, interest rates were skyrocketing … but so were our rent prices in NYC, and we decided that if we could qualify for a condo that would give us a lower mortgage payment than our current rent price, then we would pursue purchasing. We knew that ultimately, as we continued to save money to build our forever home, if we could purchase something in the meantime that could then serve as rental income in the future, it would make sense for us financially,” Oyin admits.
“After working with a few lenders from the end of 2021 to 2022, we were able to secure our desired rate and mortgage payment with Rocket Mortgage, and my dream of owning a piece of real estate in the city that has changed my life over the past decade, was becoming a reality.”
“At that point, the building was still in construction, but it allowed us to get a head-start in working with our real estate agent and friend, Janet Temidayo, to put in an offer when the condo units in the building came to market end of 2022. Thankfully our offer was accepted, and we scored a great deal for our one-bedroom/one-bathroom street-facing unit with a rooftop, and officially closed this past March 2023!”
Oyin didn’t waste any time after closing to start the decoration process, explaining that the entire month of April was “filled with e-design sessions with my sister and cofounder of Via Asha Design, Sade Hoffschroer, to help think through and validate my ideas and design solutions for each space.”
“As an interior designer with over a decade of experience designing homes of all shapes and sizes in the London areas, our small modern box condo was an easy feat and the perfect canvas for Sade and me to create art with,” Oyin continues.
“Together, we created e-design mood boards and a shopping list for each area of the space, and once complete, the next step was finding the right full-service local general contractor to partner with in executing it all. For ease of search, Angi came to save the day! I was able to narrow down my search on Angi’s app to a local contractor company, Waxtel LLC, who helped get the job done.”
Oyin explains that she wanted to create more distinct “division between the spaces” in the open-plan condo, and came up with four main ways to do that:
“Firstly, the original straight ceiling beam in the middle of the room was converted into a dropped arched ceiling beam to distinctly divide the entry/kitchen vs. living/dining, creating a striking architectural detail that still softens the edges of the room and complements the curves of the bay window,” she writes. “Whether you’re entering the condo and looking towards the bay windows or sitting on the ledge of the bay windows looking towards the kitchen, the dropped arch ceiling beam creates a midway pause to your line of sight in a stylish, but subtle way.”
“Secondly, wood wall panels were used to zone the living area from the dining area, and because these panels have an acoustic felt-backing, they also reduce noise levels within our street-facing unit. In addition, they create a sense of extended height in the space, giving it a minimalist but stand-out design that serves as a sort of artwork in the living area.”
“Thirdly, in our L-shaped kitchen area, custom millwork cabinets were added on the back wall to create additional storage and give a more finished look to the space, while the terrazzo backsplash was added underneath to add character to the original all-white kitchen,” she continues.
“And lastly, a movable natural wood island table with seating and storage was added to the entry/kitchen area. This table allows for additional ‘countertop’ space for prepping in the kitchen, or sitting and enjoying quick bites, but it also serves an entryway console, as it’s positioned across from the coat and storage closet as well.”
Resources
PAINT & COLORS
Entrance Door Paint — Orange 02 in Eggshell by Lick
Wall Paint — Beige 01 in Eggshell by Lick
Wall Moldings and Entrance Closet Door Paint — White 06 in Eggshell by Lick
ENTRY
Wabi Sabi Flush Ceiling Light — White Ceramic by Homdiy
Oval Pill Frameless Wall Mirror — 18” x 48” by GlassTops Direct
Seasonal Fruit & Vegetable Framed Poster — in Wheat by Young America Creative
LIVING ROOM
Sleeper Sofa — Nordby Gray Sofa Bed from Article
Acoustic Wood Wall Panels — in American Oak from Wood Veneer Hub
Media Storage Unit — Besta Storage Unit from IKEA
Matt Brass Storage Unit Handle — Demi Lune Pulls from Inspire Hardware
Wall Clock — 20” White and Brass Clock from At Home Stores
Ghanaian Lounge Chair — Antwi Lounge Chair in Oat Cream by Husband Jeff Antwi from HOA Capsule 001
Ghanaian Side Table — Accra Multifunctional Table by Husband Jeff Antwi from HOA Capsule 001
Mustard Throw — Beverly Mustard Throw Blanket in 50” x 60” from At Home Stores
Japanese ‘Low Profile’ Display Coffee Table — Kona Table from Burke Décor
Arch Frameless Wood Floor Mirror — Natural Wood in 64” x 21” from Bed Bath and Beyond
Senufo African Wood Stool — African Market in Manhattan by Genuine Africa
Limewash Terracotta Vases — HomeGoods
Throw Pillow Cushions — Bouclé and Linen Throw Pillows from Modish Décor Pillows
Ghanaian Concrete Candles — Kumasi Concrete Lotion Candle by Husband Jeff Antwi from HOA Capsule 001
DINING ROOM
Round Dining Table — 39” Round Dining Table in White Wood by Homary
Custom Dried Floral Centerpiece — Julia Testa NYC
Round Table Placemats — Cachemire Color by Uashmama
Custom Fit Linen Roman Blinds with Self Tension Rod Fixture — SelectBlinds
Wabi Sabi Pendant Light — White Ceramic by Modrngy
Cane Rattan Dining Chairs — Hayden Chairs by TJMaxx
Custom Cut Coasters using Kitchen’s Terrazzo Sacra Calacatta Tile — 4” Coasters by Meer Precision in Brooklyn
Almond Dish and Saucer Plates — MILK from Michele Varian
Ceramic Mugs — Anna Grun
KITCHEN
Custom Millwork Top Cabinets (by Contractor) — Similar from IKEA
Terrazzo Tile Backsplash — White Sacra Calacatta 24” x 24”
Arch Wood Cutting Board and Canister — Simple Collection by Hawkins New York
Dish and Hand Soap Combo — Kitchen Duo by Al.ive Australia
Oil Dispensers, Wood Fruit Bowl, Faux Greenery, and Wood Trays — HomeGoods
Island Counter Height Table with Storage Shelves: Facebook Marketplace — Similar from Wayfair
Entrance and Kitchen Stools — 24” Unfinished Wood
BEDROOM
Organic Shaped Frameless Floor Mirror — Wade Logan
Side Table — Accra Multifunctional Table by Husband Jeff Antwi from HOA Capsule 001
Side Chair — Temi Chair from Michele Varian
Linen Duvet Bedding Set — In Sandwashed from Amazon
Bedding Sheet Set — In Sand from Silvon
Throw — In Caramel from Amazon
Wall Shelves — White 24” x 9” by Amazon
Custom Fit Linen Roman Blinds — SelectBlinds
Wabi Sabi Artwork — Unframed Canvas from Etsy
Wood Sleeping Face Mask Figurine — Joss & Main
Plant Pot — Weathered Pot from Target
BATHROOM
Bathroom Soap Dispenser, Tray, Tumbler Set — In Stone Color by Blomus from Food52
Hinoki Wood Bath Bench — In Large by Jinen·
Shower Wall Hooks — Amazon
Thanks, Oyin!
This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.
Share your style: House Tour & House Call Submission Form