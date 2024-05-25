Oregon coast state park named among top 10 in the United States

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A state park along the Oregon coast has been named among the top 10 state parks in the United States, according to Time Out.

The travel website named Amelia Island State Park near Jacksonville, Florida the number one state park in the U.S. for its sweeping beaches, coastal dunes, birdwatching, and marine life.

Custer State Park in South Dakota, Goblin Valley State Park in Utah, New York’s Letchworth State Park, and Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park in California, claimed the top five spots on the list.

Crook County becomes 13th county to approve Oregon-Idaho border relocation

Oregon’s Ecola State Park took the eighth spot on the list for its “amazing outlook” towards the Pacific Ocean.

The park — which wraps around Tillamook Head between Seaside and Cannon Beach — is also featured in several movies including “Twilight,” “The Goonies,” and “Kindergarten Cop,” Time Out noted.

Ecola State Park was also highlighted for its views of Haystack Rock and Tillamook Rock Lighthouse, hiking trails like the Clatsop Loop Trail, and places to hit the sand, such as Indian Beach.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.