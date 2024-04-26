An Orca Calf Trapped in British Columbia Lagoon Has Found Her Way to Freedom

In late March, an orca calf found itself in a bad spot. She was hopelessly stuck in a lagoon off Espinosa Inlet in British Columbia, Canada. Now, though, after a worrying length of time, she has found her way to freedom.

The whale calf, who was named “kʷiisaḥiʔis” by members of the Ehattesaht First Nation, is just 2 1/2 years old. The name translates to Brave Little Hunter, and the lagoon is located near the Vancouver Island town of Zeballos. She was stranded there after her pregnant mother got stuck on a nearby sandbar and sadly died. Since then, worried onlookers have been keeping an eye on her health and hoping that she would escape on her own.

According to a statement by Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John, she swam out of the lagoon during high tide at about 2:30 a.m. on the morning of April 26.

“After most everyone had left to get some sleep, the small group who remained stood as witnesses to watch her swim under the bridge and down the inlet,” the statement said. “The team later found her in Espinosa Inlet and followed her from a distance as she moved toward Esperanza Inlet proper. This morning they will encourage her out toward the open ocean where it is hoped that the Brave Little Hunter’s calls will now be heard by her family.”

Experts in the field are relatively confident that the calf will survive, especially if she’s able to locate her family. Multiple attempts to rescue her were made over the course of the month, but none were successful. One attempt, which involved a huge net and a fabric sling intended to sling her into deeper waters, failed when the little whale dodged the 50-person team.

At the time of this writing, Brave Little Hunter is being tracked by officials to ensure that she doesn’t come into contact with boats or other humans. The public has been asked to stay away from the area

“This rescue operation could not have been possible without the strong collaboration between Ehattesaht First Nation, Nuchatlaht First Nation, the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society, Bay Cetology, the community of Zeballos and others,” a statement from the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans said.

