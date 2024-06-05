Orange County things to do, starting June 7

What’s happening

Historic Architecture Tour: An exotic art adventure. See more than 2,000 carvings, sculptures and murals on a guided tour of the beautiful gardens and architecture of this National Historic Landmark. 10 a.m. June 8, Art & History Museums of Maitland, 210 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, $4-$6, free for members, 407-539-2184.

Citizen Civics “Populists, Progressives, and Constitutional Changes” lecture: Valencia College Professor Carl Creasman will examine how the Populist Party and the emerging Progressive movement led to a series of shifts of meaning of the term “government of the people.” 1-2:30 p.m. June 8, Winter Park Library, Edyth Bush Theatre, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, free, 407-623-3300.

Summer Vegetable Gardening: Enjoy a helpful presentation by former Leu Gardens’ Director Robert Bowden as he talks about many vegetables that actually enjoy high temperatures and humidity. Learn how to grow peanuts, black-eyed peas and sweet potatoes and many more. Advance registration required. 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 8, Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando, $17 for members, $22 for nonmembers, leugardens.org, 407-246-2620.

Raised Bed Vegetable Gardening: Join Robert Bowden to discover the joys of growing vegetables and herbs in raised beds. Advance registration required. 1-2:30 p.m. June 8, Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando, $17 for members, $22 for nonmembers, leugardens.org, 407-246-2620.

Honey Bees and Beekeeping: Learn the basics of honey bees and beekeeping from beekeeper Kathleen Dugan Cavanagh. Bring questions and explore the world of honey bees. 12:30 p.m. June 8, Winter Garden branch of the Orange County Library System, 805 E. Plant St., Winter Garden, free, ocls.info, 407-835-7323.

Orlando Gay Chorus Cabaret: Check out this cabaret performance from the Orlando Gay Chorus, one of the largest mixed LGBTQ+ choruses in the country. 3-4 p.m. June 9, Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd., Orlando, free, ocls.info, 407-835-7323.

Friendship Force of Greater Orlando: Several club members will be sharing their travel experiences to Turkey. 3-5 p.m. June 9, Maitland Public Library, 501 S. Maitland Ave., Maitland, free, 407-257-8178.

GriefShare – a support program for adults who have lost a spouse or other loved one by death: Summer “Round Table” brief group meetings. 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 12 and July 10, First Baptist Orlando 3000 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando, free, 407-514-4237.

League of Women Voters Orange County: The program will be “Who Has Your Vote? Candidate Forum for Supervisor of Elections” featuring candidates for Orange County supervisor of Elections. Reservations required. 11:30 a.m. June 12, Winter Park Events Center, 1050 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, $30 for members, $37 for nonmembers includes lunch, LWVOC.org/HotTopics.

Gardening for the Birds: Enjoy a colorful presentation by Robert Bowden, a life-long “birder” himself, and then tour a small bird garden within Leu Gardens. Advance registration required. 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 13, Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando, $17 for members, $22 for nonmembers, leugardens.org, 407-246-2620.

Baseball Card and Memorabilia Show: More than 50 tables of dealers buying and selling cards and memorabilia. Proceeds benefit homeless children. 3-8 p.m. June 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 15, Bahia Shrine Center, 3101 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, $2, free for ages 11 or younger, 407-476-7290.

Philippine Independence Day Celebration: Presented by the Council for Filipino-American Organizations of Central Florida, the event will showcase Philippine culture and history with talent shows, music, dances, exhibits and food vendors. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 15, Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex, 99 E. Marks St., Orlando, $5, free for children ages 7 or younger, 407-460-2870.

Harp Discovery Day: Geared toward composers and music composition students, the first session, Mysteries of Composing & Arranging for the Harp, at 10 a.m., will feature a panel discussion with local composers and arrangers. Guests include: Alex Burtzos, composer, University of Central Florida; Jan Jennings, Orlando harpist and arranger of music for the harp; and Stella Sung, composer, University of Central Florida. The second session, You Can Play the Harp, at 1 p.m., is for anyone interested in trying the instrument (ages 5 and older). There will be demonstrations of both pedal and lever harps, an ensemble performance, and a “Harp Petting Zoo.” 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 15, Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1655 Peel Avenue, Orlando, free, a free will offering will be accepted to benefit the Central Florida Chapter of the American Harp Society, https://bit.ly/HarpConcertsOrlando.

Sixth Annual Phrozen Jewel 5K/10K Walk/Run: Proceeds benefit the Hankins Johnson Education Foundation Young Men of Distinction youth mentoring program, Head Start to Literacy Initiative, and other foundation programs. It is a hybrid event, meaning you may run or walk between June 8 and June 15 and submit your time. The in-person event is at 7:06 a.m. June 15 with registration and the walk/run starts at 8:15 a.m. at Jay Blanchard Park, 2451 Dean Road, Orlando, prices vary, phrozenjewelrun.com/, 407-453-4279.

Walk: The Mid-Florida Milers Walking Club, a member of the American Volkssport Association, is sponsoring a walk in Disney Springs at Lake Buena Vista. Two distances available – 10K (6.2 miles) or 6K (3.7 miles). Start between 8:45-9:30 a.m. June 15, Orange Parking Garage at Disney Springs, Level 4, Row 13, 1530 E Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, $4 per person, free for walkers ages 12 or younger who do not want credit, 801-554-7132, www.midfloridamilers.org.

Caribbean Culture Celebration With Ravon Rhoden: Enjoy all facets of Caribbean culture including a parade, food tastings, crafts, stories and festivities. Enhancing the experience is Ravon Rhoden, an energetic pannist with an extensive musical repertoire. 2 p.m. June 15, Hiawassee branch of the Orange County Library System, 7391 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, free, 407-835-7323.

History Group: Presented by the University Club of Winter Park. Club member Ed Korry will take a deep dive into the tragedy of Haiti. 10 a.m. June 17, University Club of Winter Park, 841 N. Park Ave., Winter Park. To attend this event, email your full name to info@uclubwp.org. Free.

Driver safety program: The AARP Driver Safety Program’s Smart Driver Course helps participants refine driving skills and develop safe driving habits. Upon completion of the course, Florida drivers 50 or older may be eligible for vehicle insurance discounts. Reservations required. Attendance is mandatory at both classes to receive a certificate. 5-8 p.m. June 17-18, Jessie Brock Community Center, 310 N. Dillard St., Winter Garden, $20 for AARP members, $25 for nonmembers, 407-656-4155.

Summer family tours: A 40-minute guided museum tour through several galleries and a take-home art activity for elementary school-aged children and their parents or guardians. Reservations required. June 18, 25, and July 9, 16, Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, $5 refundable deposit per person is required when securing a reservation for the program, 407-645-5311, Ext. 136.

Philosophy Discussion Group: The group meets to discuss various topics. Bring topics and questions. 1 p.m. June 18, University Club of Winter Park, 841 N. Park Ave., Winter Park. To attend, email your full name to info@uclubwp.org. Free.

Matinee Movie: Presented by the University Club of Winter Park. See “A Man for All Seasons” (1966) with Robert Shaw and Orson Wells. 2 p.m. June 18, University Club of Winter Park, 841 N. Park Ave., Winter Park. To attend, email your full name to info@uclubwp.org, free.

Orange Audubon Society: OAS will celebrate the end of its season by showing entries in the 36th Annual Kit and Sidney Chertok Florida Native Nature Photography Contest, culminating with announcement of the winners in the Youth, Novice and Advanced Amateur/Professional categories and more than $1,300 in ribbons, cash and other prizes will be awarded. 7 p.m. June 20, Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando, free, 407-718-1977.

Gardening for Butterflies: A visit to the Gardens’ Butterfly Garden will precede a classroom presentation by Robert Bowden. Advance registration required. 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 20, Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando, $17 for members, $22 for nonmembers, leugardens.org, 407-246-2620.

Summer family films: Elementary school-aged children and their parents or guardians will see a short film, take a gallery tour and do an art activity. Reservations required. June 21, 28, and July 12, 19, Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, $5 refundable deposit per child is required when securing a reservation for the program, 407-645-5311, Ext. 136.

Good Bug, Bad Bug: Learn about a slew of good bugs that can control the bad guys. If that doesn’t work you can learn about environmentally sensitive methods of control. Advance registration required. 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 22, Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando, $17 for members, $22 for nonmembers, leugardens.org, 407-246-2620.

Growing Fruit in Florida: Join Robert Bowden, the author of “Florida Fruit and Vegetable Gardening” to learn more about growing fruit in Florida. One person will receive a fruit tree at the end of the class. Advance registration required. 1-2:30 p.m. June 22, Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando, $17 for members, $22 for nonmembers, leugardens.org, 407-246-2620.

Beekeeping for Beginners: Learn about the fascinating lives of honey bee colonies and their inhabitants. Find out about the equipment and site(s) needed to get started with your own adventure with these stinging insects that produce honey and useful beeswax. Advance registration required. 1:30-3 p.m. June 22, Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando, $17 for garden members, $22 for nonmembers, leugardens.org, 407-246-2620.

Florida Deeds Webinar: Attorney Michael Gumula explains Florida homestead law and the different types of deeds. Viewing instructions will be provided upon RSVP. 6 p.m. June 26, free, 407-478-8700.

Independence Day Open House: During the celebration, special objects from the Morse are on view, including a 1798 cream jug by American silversmith and patriot Paul Revere (1735–1818) and a baseball signed by Babe Ruth (1895–1948), Ty Cobb (1886–1961), and Lou Gehrig (1903–41), legends of America’s pastime. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4, Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-645-5311, morsemuseum.org.

Coin Show: Sponsored by Central Florida Coin Club. More than 30 coin dealers will have high quality coins for the beginner to advanced collectors. A grading company will be accepting submissions. Children ages 12 or younger receive a free coin. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 7, Venue on the Lake – The Maitland Civic Center, 641 S. Maitland Ave., Maitland, admission is free, www.centralfloridacoinclub.org, 407-657-6440 or email cfccbourse@hotmail.com.

Grief Forum – Loss of a Spouse: An eight-week program for widows and widowers who have lost their loved one. Advance registration required. 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 2-Aug. 20, Presbyterian Church of the Lakes, 4700 Lincoln Ave., Orlando, free, pcol.org/grief.

GriefShare- a support program for adults who have lost a spouse or other loved one by death: 9:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 21-Nov. 13, First Baptist Orlando 3000 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando, $25 for materials, 407-514-4237.

Central Florida Woodturners: An organization created to provide local woodturners with woodturning demonstrations, information, and ongoing education while sharing in a social and interactive environment. Open to all ages and skill levels. 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month, Woodcraft of Orlando, 8155 S. U.S. Highway 17-92, Casselberry, free, centralfloridawoodturners.org/.

Craft fair: Featuring knit and crochet items, baby quilts, floral arrangements, jewelry and wooden crafts. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. the fourth Tuesday, Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex, 99 E. Marks St., Orlando, free, 321-765-7177.

Clog Dancing for All Ages: The Orlando Cloggers will offer new beginner clogging classes. The lessons progress throughout the rest of the year. 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Beardall Senior Center, 800 S. Delaney Ave., Orlando, $4 per person per night, 407-929-5102, OrlandoCloggers.com.

Liberty Karate Club: Minimum age 15 years old. 7:30-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Friends Community Church, 53 S. Dean Road, Orlando, $40 per month, libertykarateclub.com, 407-484-5124.

Central Florida Stamp Club: Meetings include auctions and informative lectures. 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month, Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex, 99 E. Marks St., Orlando, free, 407-312-5706.

Duplicate Bridge: Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge games offered by the Orlando Bridge Club. Noon Monday-Saturday, St. Richard’s Episcopal Church 5151 Lake Howell Road, Winter Park, free, 407-619-5333, orlandobridgeclub.org.

“Dining in Style – The Golden Age of the Railroad Dining Car” display: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Aug. 3, Central Florida Railroad Museum, 101 S. Boyd St., Winter Garden, free, cfrhs.org.

Knitting/Crochet Classes: All ages and skill levels are welcome! Yarn and needles are provided. 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road, Orlando, free, 407-876-4991, Ext. 262, email care@st.lukes.org.

TOPS Club Inc. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly): 9-10 a.m. Saturdays, Eastland Baptist Church, 9000 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, first visit free, then $5 monthly dues, 985-513-2866.

Antique Automobile Club of America, Florida Region: Share your enthusiasm for old cars. AACA shows, tours, cruises and more. Ownership of an antique car is not required. For membership information call. 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month, All Saints Episcopal Church, 338 E. Lyman Ave., Winter Park, 863-604-3148.

Tai chi and qigong classes: Learn how to improve wellness, range of motion, breathing capacity and many other benefits. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays, The University Club of Winter Park, 841 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, $12 per class, info@mindandbodyexercises.com, 407-234-0119.

Ukulele Meetup and Jam: Ukulele players of all levels are invited to play. Meetups consist of playing popular songs together and sharing ukulele playing tips. Chords and lyrics are projected on a screen. 10 a.m.-noon the second Saturday of the month, Winter Park Public Library, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, free, 407-721-4289.

Orlando Amateur Radio Club: Guests are welcome. License testing at 5:30 p.m., meetings 7:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month, Beardall Senior Center, 800 S. Delaney Ave., Orlando, 407-841-0874, oarc.org.

Craft fair: Featuring knit and crochet items, baby quilts, floral arrangements, jewelry and wooden crafts. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month, Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex, 99 E. Marks St., Orlando, free, 407-247-7814.

Orlando Camera Club: Monthly meetings held on Zoom and in-person. 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month, Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex, 99 E. Marks St., Orlando, free, orlandocameraclub.com.

Greater Orlando Orchid Society: 6:30-9:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month, Beardall Senior Center, 800 S. Delaney Ave., Orlando, guests welcome, greaterorlandoorchidsociety.com.

TOPS Club Inc. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly): Weigh-in 9-9:30 a.m. Meeting 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays, Asbury Methodist Church, 220 Horatio Ave., Maitland, first visit free, then $5 monthly dues, 407-376-7512.

Tai chi and qigong classes: Learn how to improve wellness, range of motion, breathing capacity and many other benefits. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, Winter Park Presbyterian Church, 400 S. Lakemont Ave., Winter Park, $12 per class, info@mindandbodyexercises.com, 407-234-0119.

Learn to Line Dance: Learn the basic steps of line dancing to fun, easy dances and upbeat music. 2 p.m. Sundays, Lake Island Hall, 450 Harper St., Winter Park, $5, 407-592-7835.

Plant Clinic: Orange County residents can bring their samples and plant-related questions to be answered by UF/IFAS Extension Master Gardener volunteers. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, UF/IFAS Mid-Florida Research Education Center, 2725 Binion Road, Apopka; or 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, UF/IFAS Extension Orange County, 6021 S. Conway Road, Orlando, free, 407-254-9200 or email OrangeCoMGV@ifas.ufl.edu.

People of Wekiwa Springs citizen advocacy and engagement group: 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month, Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church, 584 N. Wekiwa Springs Road, Apopka, free, wekiwa-springs.com.

Fannie’s Friends support group: Fannie’s Friends is a virtual support group for adult daughters and granddaughters caring for those living with dementia. Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center. 6 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month and 1 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month. Email info@adrccares.org for link to join. 407-436-7750.

Men Only Dementia Caregiver Online Support Group: Sponsored by Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center. 10 a.m. every third Thursday of the month on Zoom. Email info@adrccares.org or call 407-436-7750.

TOPS Club Inc. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly): 7-8 p.m. Mondays, University Seventh-day Adventist Church 9191 University Blvd., Orlando, first visit free, then $5 monthly dues, 407-277-7946.

Greater Orlando Cribbage Club: Nine games are played. Part of the American Cribbage Congress. 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through May, Elks Club, 4755 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park, $13 per night, 407-580-6696 or email clchasema13@gmail.com.

Open Support Group for Dementia Care Partners: Sponsored by Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center. 10:30 a.m. the first and third Fridays of the month, HarborChase of Dr. Phillips, Hamlin Room, 7233 Della Drive, Orlando, free, 407-436-7750 or email info@adrccares.org.

TOPS Club Inc. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly): Weigh-in 1-1:20 p.m. Meeting 1:30-2:30 p.m. Mondays, Zellwood Station, 2126 Spillman Drive, Zellwood, $5 monthly dues, 407-630-3833, leave a message.

Central Florida African Violet Society: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month, September through May, with informal meetings June through August, Beardall Senior Center, 800 S. Delaney Ave., Orlando, free, 407-246-4440.

Knitting/Crochet Classes: Free instruction. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Yarn is provided. 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road, Orlando, free, email care@st.lukes.org or call 407-876-4991, Ext. 262.

Central Florida Fruit Society: Learn about growing and enjoying fruit in Central Florida. Discover new species and varieties of ambrosial fruits from around the world and grown locally. 6:30-8:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month, Harry P. Leu Gardens 1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando, free, JenC@CentralFloridaFruitSociety.org.

‘FashionAbility’ American Sewing Guild, Orlando Chapter: A group dedicated specifically to the art and skill of garment sewing. All levels welcome. 10:30 a.m.-noon the fourth Thursday of the months of October, January, April, and July, The Sewing Studio, 9605 U.S. Highway 17-92, Maitland, first two visits are free, then ASG membership is required, 407-697-0882.

TOPS Club Inc. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly): 7 p.m. Thursdays, Delaney Street Baptist Church, 1919 Delaney Ave., Orlando, first visit is free, 407-898-6215.

Tai Chi for Health: Featuring simple Tai Chi forms and qi gong (energy work). 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 1st Unitarian Church of Orlando, 1901 E. Robinson St., Orlando, $5 facility fee donation requested but not required, 407-701-3357.

United States Submarine Veterans, Central Florida Base: Open to all Navy personnel and veterans who are qualified in submarines. Guests are welcome at meetings. 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of every month, Casselberry Veterans Club, 200 Concord Drive, Casselberry, 407-720-5163 or email CFB.USSVI@gmail.com.

Bingo: Proceeds benefit the Bahia Shrine Center Apopka. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bird games start at 6 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Bahia Shrine Center 3101 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, 407-660-8811, Ext. 306.

Italian American Social Club of Central Florida: All nationalities are welcome. Dinner dances, with live bands, 6-10 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday ($40 for members, $45 for guests, includes open bar); Italian American Social Club of Central Florida, 5900 Hibiscus Road, Orlando, 407-273-2830.

Order of the Skywatcher Clan: A meeting of the nonprofit Order of the Skywatcher Clan’s (Native American tribe and 501c3 charity) caving group, which takes monthly trips to the tribe’s cave near Belleview to explore, dig out and map. Training is provided, if needed. Also potluck lunch, socializing, fossil hunting and camping. Advance registration required. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. the first Saturday of the month, a private residence, 3415 Silverwood Drive, Orlando, free, 407-293-1739, omegaltd158@juno.com.

Spaghetti dinner: Spaghetti, salad, Texas toast and drink. 5-7 p.m. June 8, Christ Church Episcopal, 151 W. Church Ave., Longwood, $10 for adults, $5 for children, christchurchlongwood.com.

Nursing Home and Estate Planning Essentials seminar: Attorney Kathleen Flammia and Attorney Stacey Schwartz will discuss estate planning, asset protection, and Medicaid. Reservations required. 2 p.m. June 11, 2 p.m. July 9, One Senior Place, 715 Douglas Ave., Altamonte Springs, free, 407-478-8700.

AARP Altamonte Springs Chapter 3578 Spring Luncheon: Any national AARP or chapter member may attend by leaving a message at 407-774-4755 or 407-339-1178 by June 11. 11:30 a.m. June 12, Outback Steakhouse, 140 N. State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, buy your own lunch.

Walk: The Mid-Florida Milers Walking Club, a member of the American Volkssport Association, is sponsoring a walk in Casselberry. Two distances available – 10K (6.2 miles) or 5K (3.1 miles). Start between 8:30-9:15 a.m. June 29, Casselberry Recreation Center, 200 N. Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry, $4 per person, free for walkers ages 12 or younger who do not want credit, 917-881-8358, www.midfloridamilers.org.

Legal Advice Clinic for Veterans: The Seminole County Legal Aid office hosts a free monthly legal advice clinic for veterans to get legal assistance with family law and housing law matters. Experienced volunteer and staff attorneys will be available to provide advice on your case and answer any questions you may have. 1-4 p.m. the third Thursday of the month (except August) through November, central branch of the Seminole County Public Library, 215 N. Oxford Road, Casselberry, free, 407-834-1660, Ext. 114 or email camrynw@scbalas.com.

Bingo: Hosted by Winter Springs VFW Auxiliary. All proceeds benefit veterans and families. Doors open at 10 a.m. early birds, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Winter Springs VFW, 420 N. Edgemon Ave., Winter Springs, $15-$25 packets, 407-327-3151.

Vintage Tennis: Round robin matches for men and women 60 or older. 9-11 a.m. Fridays through October, Sanlando Park, 401 W. Highland St., Altamonte Springs, $5, 407-862-1273.

Bingo: Proceeds benefit local charities through The Woman’s Club of Casselberry. 2 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of the month, The Woman’s Club of Casselberry, 251 Overbrook Drive, Casselberry, $5 for 10 games plus two optional bonus games, 407-947-2747.

Seminole County Dementia Caregiver Support Group: Sponsored by Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center. 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month, Caya Health, 1355 S. International Parkway, Suite 1481, Lake Mary, free, 407-436-7750.

Whirl and Twirl Square & Round Dance Club: Beginner Modern Square Dance (begins Feb. 4), Early Rounds, Mainstream and Plus Square Dancing. 3:30-7 p.m. Saturdays, Lutheran Haven Fellowship Hall, 2041 W. State Road 426, Oviedo, $5 for club members, $6 for nonmembers, 407-448-9021.

Male Alzheimer’s caregivers group: The Men’s Breakfast Club is an informal and unstructured gathering of male caregivers. Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center. 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 701 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs, free, buy your own food, adrccares.org/adrc-events/ or 407-436-7750.

Square Dancing with Round and Line Dancing: Presented by the Hoedowners Pairs & Spares Square Dance Club. 1:30-4 p.m. Sundays, Casselberry Recreation Center, Secret Lake Park, 200 N. Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry, $5 for members, $7 for nonmembers, 407-339-2359, hoedowners.net.

Zumba: No experience is necessary and all fitness levels are welcome. 9:15-10:15 a.m. Saturdays, Oviedo Gym & Aquatics Facility, 148 Oviedo Blvd., Oviedo, first class free, then $5 per class, 407-971-5565.

GriefShare: A grief support program for adults who have lost a loved one by death. 1 p.m. Wednesdays, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 2021 W. State Road 426, Oviedo, free. To register, call 407-365-3408 or email griefshare@sllcs.org.

Alzheimer’s and dementia support group: A monthly in-person support group for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s and dementia related illnesses. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month, Oakmonte Village’s Cordova Assisted Living building, 1001 Royal Gardens Circle, Lake Mary, free, 407-444-0122 or email cking@oakmontevillage.com.

Leo Miller Senior Softball: Open to ages 60 or older. 9:30 a.m. Mondays (pickup games) and Wednesdays (league games), Seminole County Softball Complex, 2200 North St., Altamonte Springs, $3, 407-600-3564.

Senior Softball: For seniors ages 50 and older. Players should arrive at 8 a.m. for batting practice, 9:15 a.m. game time Saturdays, Red Bug Lake Park, 3600 Red Bug Lake Road, Casselberry, $3, 407-779-6980.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group: The group is open to all loved ones and caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. 7 p.m. June 10, St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, West Wisconsin and Clara avenues, DeLand, free, 386-624-3988 or email lornalind@att.net.

Hurricane Preparedness Town Hall Meetings: Hosted by Volusia County, these sessions will provide residents with essential information and resources to effectively prepare for and respond to hurricanes. The meetings will cover a wide range of topics crucial for hurricane readiness, including understanding hurricanes’ nature and impact, assembling emergency kits and supplies, knowing evacuation routes and zones, and preparing homes and properties for the potential impact. Additionally, safety tips during the storm and the importance of communication plans will be discussed to ensure residents are fully prepared for the hurricane season. Scheduled meetings will take place at the following times and locations:

—5:30-6:30 p.m. June 12, Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Circle Center, Port Orange.

Be Floridian Now and Green Volusia May activities: Get back to nature with Green Volusia Volunteers and Be Floridian Now, which are planning the following outdoor programs in June. All ages are welcome. Reservations are required; contact Holly Giles at hgiles@volusia.org or 386-736-5927, Ext. 12330. Outings include –

—Scavenger Hunt Bicycle Ride with Be Floridian Now, 9-11 a.m. June 15, Green Springs Park, 994 Enterprise-Osteen Road, Enterprise. All ages are welcome, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Helmets are required and participants must bring their own bicycle. Come for a bicycle ride on the first segment of the East Central Regional Trail, from Green Springs Park to State Road 415. Discover native plants, wildlife habitats, trail markers, and the history of the area on this guided ride. There will be several stops throughout this 11-mile trip to find items on the scavenger hunt list and turnaround points for a shorter ride.

—Walk and Weed with Green Volusia Volunteers, 9-11:30 a.m. June 20, Deep Creek Preserve, 964 S. State Road, 415, New Smyrna Beach. All ages are welcome, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Learn about the adopt-a-trail program and the invasive species of Caesar Weed at Deep Creek Preserve. Help remove Caesar Weed from the hiking trail and cool off with lemonade among the Longleaf Pines. Supplies will be provided to make ID cards with photos of common invasive and native plant species in the screened pavilion. Participants are welcome to bring their own photos to make extra cards for their collection if desired.

Backyard Urban Chicken Class: Led by Ashley Stonecipher, an agent from the UF/IFAS Extension Volusia County, this class will cover various aspects of chicken care. Topics include chicken breeds, proper housing, general health care, nutrition, food safety, and determining if your property is suitable for raising backyard poultry. 6-8 p.m. July 11, and Oct. 24, Volusia County Agriculture Center, 3100 E. New York Ave., DeLand, $15 per household, 386-822-5778 or email ams2904@ufl.edu.

Explore Volusia outings: Volusia County’s Environmental Management Division sponsors free outdoor adventures to acquaint residents with the county’s diverse natural habitats and land management practices. Participants are encouraged to bring water and wear comfortable clothes and walking or hiking shoes. Advance registration is required. Call 386-736-5927, Ext. 12072 or email tnordmann@volusia.org. Outings include –

—Snorkeling Adventure, noon-2 p.m. June 10, Lighthouse Point Park, 5000 S. Atlantic Ave., Ponce Inlet. Participants must have their own snorkeling gear and know how to swim. We recommend that participants under the age of 12 wear a PFD. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Join Explore Volusia for swimming and snorkeling at Ponce Inlet. Throughout the trip, learn about the different marine life that lives in this beautiful underwater ecosystem.

—St. John’s River Paddle, 9-11 a.m. June 25, Hickory Bluff Preserve, 598 Guise Road, Osteen. Ages 12 and up are welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult. Paddlers must bring their watercraft, PFD, and whistle. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes that can get wet. Come paddling on the St. Johns River and enjoy the scenic beauty of this slow-moving waterway. Learn about the plants and animals that live along the shores and under the waters of this American Heritage River.

—Aquatic Animal Dip Net Adventure, 8:30-10:30 a.m. June 27, Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve, 3251 N. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach. All ages are welcome, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes that can get wet. Come wade in the waters of Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve. Use dip nets and seine nets to study the aquatic life living among the mangroves in these salt marsh areas.

DeBary Hall events: All events will take place at DeBary Hall Historic Site, 198 Sunrise Blvd., DeBary. Registration is requested for all programs; call 386-668-3840 or email lperez@volusia.org to sign up. Upcoming events include –

—Story time at DeBary Hall, 9:30 a.m. June 7 and 14 and July 12 and 19. Children are invited to Kids Corner, a free story time featuring stories, songs, and activities. The program is designed for preschoolers, but children of all ages are welcome.

Explore Nature at the LEC: Discover Volusia County’s native plants and wildlife during free indoor programs and outdoor hikes at Lyonia Environmental Center, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona. The 360-acre preserve adjacent to the LEC and Deltona Regional Library is home to a variety of wildlife, including Florida scrub jays and gopher tortoises, which are drawn to the low vegetation and sandy ridges of the scrub habitat. Staff will offer the following programs –

—Lyonia Photography Club, 10-11 a.m. June 8. Lyonia Preserve has unlimited opportunities for photographing birds, reptiles, and plants. Volunteers from West Volusia Audubon Society lead this monthly program series, which includes in-class instruction and field opportunities to hone your skills. All skill levels are welcome.

—Popcorn and a movie, 1-2 p.m. June 9. Watch “The Florida Wildlife Corridor Expedition” and learn how the 18-million-acre conservation corridor came to be. Afterward, check out the Florida Wildlife Corridor photography exhibit inside the LEC. All ages are welcome.

—Lyonia Photography Club: Preserve Hike, 9-10:30 a.m. June 15. Lyonia Preserve has unlimited opportunities for photographing birds, reptiles, and plants. Volunteers from the West Volusia Audubon Society lead this monthly program series and this program features a hike that will provide field opportunities to hone your skills. All skill levels, ages, and camera types (from cell phone cameras to digital cameras) are welcome.

—Sandhill cranes, 2-2:30 p.m. June 15. Learn about these fabulous, long-legged birds that are common sights along Florida’s rural roadways. The Friends of Lyonia Environmental Center will provide snacks. This program is appropriate for ages 12 and up.

—Florida’s sea turtles, 2-3 p.m. June 16. Celebrate World Sea Turtle Day and Father’s Day by learning about these magnificent reptiles. Joan Ferrell of Ferrell Outdoors will explain which turtles visit Volusia County, what they eat, and why they return to where they were born. All ages are welcome.

—Composting 101, 10-11 a.m. June 22. LEC garden keepers will discuss the importance of composting in Florida gardens. The class will cover what composting is, the benefits of composting, types of materials that can be composted, and the various methods commonly used for composting. A drawing for a free rain barrel will be held. All ages are welcome.

—Slushie Science Sunday, 2-2:30 p.m. June 30. Cool off with chemistry at the LEC. Join staff for fun experiments you can consume. This program is appropriate for participants ages 7 and up.

Reservations are required; call 386-789-7207, Ext. #21028.

New Smyrna Beach Duplicate Bridge Club: Sanctioned by the ACBL. A partner is always available for those without one. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Live Oak Cultural Center, 1050 Live Oak St., New Smyrna Beach, $7 for members, $9 for guests, 386-690-1736.

American Cancer Society Volunteer Drivers Needed: The American Cancer Society needs volunteers who can give a little time in their week to help drive neighbors to treatment. As a volunteer driver with the Road To Recovery program, participants will be providing a critical service as well as helping a neighbor get the care they need. To learn more, call 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org/drive.

Eldercare Volunteers Needed: The Florida Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program relies on state-certified professional volunteers to advocate for the health, safety, welfare and rights of individuals residing in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and adult family care homes. At the request of residents, ombudsmen work with residents, family members, administrators and other to resolve complaints of residents. For more information, call 888-831-0404 or email LTCOPinformer@elderaffairs.org.

Volusia County Guardian ad Litem Program needs volunteers: Volunteers advocate for children who have been removed from their home from either abuse, abandonment or neglect. Volunteers must be 21 and consent to background check. All training provided. You can make the difference in the life of a child by volunteering approximately 10 hours per month. Visit guardianadlitem.org or call 386-589-6825.

Volunteers needed to recover fishing line: Volusia County needs environmentally minded volunteers to participate in the Monofilament Recovery and Recycling Program. This program collects and recycles discarded fishing line to help keep local waterways tangle free for manatees, dolphins, sea turtles and other aquatic animals. Fishing line recovery bins are located throughout Volusia County and are ready to be adopted in Astor, Daytona Beach, DeLand, DeLeon Springs, Deltona, Edgewater, New Smyrna Beach, Ormond Beach, Ormond-by-the-Sea, Osteen, Pierson and Ponce Inlet. Residents who live near a fishing location, spend a lot of time near the water or are avid boaters are encouraged to get involved. Participants should be at least 16 years old. Volunteers can adopt a fishing line recovery bin in their area. The contents are documented, and the data is sent to program coordinators. This data is used to improve the program’s overall effectiveness. Participants receive training materials and can earn an official Monofilament Recovery and Recycling Program T-shirt. For program details, contact Chad Murch at MonofilamentRecycling@volusia.org or 386-736-5927, Ext. 12839. For more information, visit volusia.org/fishingline.

Recycling Your Yard Waste: Landscape maintenance tasks such as mowing, pruning, and raking contribute to the health of your landscape but also generate yard waste. Keep as much of this material on-site as possible to conserve nutrients and limit the energy needed to transport it. Decomposing organic matter returns nutrients to the soil in a form that plants may efficiently utilize. Using yard waste for composting is a sustainable method of producing organic fertilizer. 2-3 p.m. June 13, Hart Memorial Library, 211 E. Dakin St., Kissimmee, free, uf.eventbrite.com.

Keeping Backyard Chickens: Learn how to keep chickens for fun and egg production. Topics include: chicken breeds, raising chicks, designing coops and pens, chicken health and nutrition. Meets educational requirement for city and county urban chicken programs. Advance registration required. 6-8 p.m. June 26, UF/IFAS Extension Osceola County, 1921 Kissimmee Valley Lane, Kissimmee, $7, uf.eventbrite.com, 407-697-3000.

NextStep Orlando Golf Benefit: All proceeds benefit individuals paralyzed from a spinal cord injury to help further their recovery effort. 8 a.m. June 29, Celebration Golf Club, 701 Golf Park Drive, Celebration, $150 golfer registration fee, 407-571-9974

Keeping Backyard Chickens: Learn how to keep chickens for fun and egg production. Topics include: chicken breeds, raising chicks, designing coops and pens, chicken health and nutrition. Meets educational requirement for city and county urban chicken programs. Presented by UF/IFAS Extension Osceola County. Advance registration required. 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 28, St. Cloud Civic Center, 3001 17th St., St. Cloud, $7, uf.eventbrite.com, 407-697-3000.

Osceola Stamp Club: Meet other stamp collectors to talk, trade, buy or sell, United States and foreign. Noon-2 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month, Osceola Council on Aging, 700 Generation Point, Kissimmee, free, email vjmlot01@aol.com or 407-343-7942.

TOPS Club Inc. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly): Weigh-in 9 a.m. Meeting 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, St. Cloud Senior Center Complex, 702 Indiana Ave., St. Cloud, $5 monthly dues, 508-932-4631, leave a message.

Breastfeeding Happy Hour support group: Hosted by the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program at the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County for expectant and new moms. Breastfeeding educators will discuss the benefits and the common challenges of breastfeeding. Family members and friends are welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. the first Monday of each month, Florida Department of Health in Osceola County, 1875 Fortune Road, Kissimmee, free, 407-343-2087.

“Sunshine Sewlutions” American Sewing Guild, Orlando Chapter: A group dedicated to advancing sewing as an art and life skill. All levels welcome. 10 a.m.-noon the second Saturday of each month, Hart Memorial Library, 211 E. Dakin Ave., Kissimmee, first two visits are free, then ASG membership is required, 407-697-0882.

Osceola Community Orchestra: The Osceola Community Orchestra welcomes new musicians high school age and older. 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, St. Cloud Community Center, 3101 17th St., St. Cloud, free, 407-957-7390 or email osceolaorchestra@gmail.com.

Euchre: Players needed. Noon Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Sundays, American Legion Post 10, 205 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee, $5, 863-326-0727.

St. Cloud Duplicate Bridge Club: All bridge players and skill levels welcome. Snacks included. Noon-3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, St Cloud Shuffleboard Club, 701 Ohio Ave., St. Cloud, $1, 407-922-0038.

Retired educators: The Retired Educators of Osceola County is composed of people who are retired from the field of education from anywhere in the country. All are welcome. Bring a bag lunch. 11:30 a.m. the second Friday of each month, September-May, Barney E. Veal Center, 700 Generation Point, Kissimmee, free, 407-892-7428.

Classic Country Music and Open Mike: Players and singers welcome. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Osceola County Council On Aging, 700 Generation Point, Kissimmee, free, donations welcome, 407-908-6735.

Discover Pioneer Village: Pioneer Village at Shingle Creek tells the story of Osceola County’s early settlers through a collection of buildings dating from the late 1800s to 1920s. The village is open for self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for youth ages 4-12. Group visits and educational field trips are welcome and can be scheduled by calling 407-396-8644, Ext. 2. The village is located at 2491 Babb Road and the website for more information is osceolahistory.org.

Joseph Rassel of the Sentinel staff compiled this report.