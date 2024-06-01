Orange County schools offers free summer meals

Orange County Public Schools is offering free meals for students this summer.

There is no need to sign up or have forms to receive a meal at no charge.

All students and children who are 18 years old and younger are eligible.

This initiative is because of the Summer BreakSpot program with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

OCPS wants to help children stay healthy even when they are not in school.

Every meal will have fresh fruits and vegetables, a main dish and milk.

Six libraries, Chickasaw, Fairview Shores, Hiawassee, North Orange, South Creek, and South Trail, will also offer free meals.

