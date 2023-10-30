Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Dentists swear tongue scrapers freshen your breath — this set is down to $7 (nearly 65% off)

Korin Miller
Updated ·3 min read
0

What is it?

You probably already know that you should brush your teeth twice a day and floss regularly — and odds are high that you do your best to have good oral hygiene. But the concept of tongue scraping has been floating around for a few years, with fans swearing it does everything from improving your breath to boosting your oral health (more on that in a sec). Interested in giving tongue scraping a go? Right now, you can score a four-pack of the Oralganix 2-in-1 Tongue Cleaner at Amazon for a whopping 63% off.

Care Touch

Oralganix 2-in-1 Tongue Cleaner, 4-Pack

$7$19Save $12

This tongue scraper-brush combo is specially designed to help take out bacteria and debris that can raise your risk of bad breath. You'll get four in one pack, so you can really stock up.

$7 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

At $7, this is the cheapest this tongue cleaning set has been — ever. And, when you break it down by the price of each tool, you're looking at a mere $1.75 per tongue cleaner.

Why do I need this?

The idea of tongue scraping seems kind of random, but dentists swear there's something to this. "Think of the tongue as a sponge," Mark Swierczewski, a cosmetic dentist at Happy Smiles at Columbia in Columbia, Pa., tells Yahoo Life. "You have tastebuds, and bacteria get into those crevices between your tastebuds. It's a reservoir for periodontal disease because you're not getting all of the bacteria out of your mouth when you just brush."

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

Swierczewski recommends brushing your teeth normally and then using a mouthwash called Peroxyl from Colgate. "Rinse with this —it's going to make it easier to get access to the bacteria when you're doing the tongue scraper," he says.

Then, use the scraper all over your tongue. "I recommend doing it once a day," Swierczewski says. He suggests scraping in the back and the front too. Swierczewski notes that some people can get a gag reflex when they clean in the back and suggests humming while you scrape. "This actually impedes the gag reflex," he says.

The Oralganix 2-in-1 Tongue Cleaner has fine bristles on one side and a gentle scraper on the other to give you options. (The bristles can help get into the spots that the scraper can't.) Worth noting: Some tongue scrapers out there are metal, and that can be pretty intense on your tongue — not the Oralganix. Each tool also has a nonslip, ergonomic handle to make it easy to hold while you get to work.

By the way: Swierczewski says that tongue scraping is "something that everybody should be doing."

"Flossing and brushing is important, but getting that reservoir of bacteria out is just as important," he says. "It helps with your breath and, honestly, I think it helps food taste better because you're getting that buildup out."

Woman using tongue scraper
Don't forget to brush your tongue. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Fans swear this scraper four-pack is great for tongue cleanings. "I’m a dental hygienist and I love these brushes for the tongue," shared a fan. "Tongues are like a carpet and hold in bacteria and food particles that can cause bad breath and are unhealthy. I actually like these short bristles for better cleansing. Go easy at first if you aren’t used to scraping or brushing the tongue. As it gets healthier, you can brush a little more vigorously, but it doesn’t take too much to clean well."

A fellow happy customer called these the "best tongue scraper" on the market. "I used to use a metal tongue scraper; then I stumbled upon these," they said. "I love that you can brush your tongue and then use the scraper on the back for extra cleanliness."

This sale won't last: Grab your own pack of tongue cleaners at a massive discount while you still can.

Care Touch

Oralganix 2-in-1 Tongue Cleaner, 4-Pack

$7$19Save $12

Brush your tongue with one side, then flip it over for a more intense "scrape." (Don't worry: It's made with food-grade material that won't irritate your tongue.)

$7 at Amazon

To get the most out of your scraper, consider pre-rinsing with this top-rated mouthwash from Colgate, which also happens to be on sale.

Colgate

Colgate Peroxyl Antiseptic Mouthwash

$6$10Save $4

Mark Swierczewski, DDS, says, "Rinse with this —it's going to make it easier to get access to the bacteria when you're doing the tongue scraper." 

$6 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

  • DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter

    $42$79
    Save $37 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Noco Boost Plus Car Battery Jump Starter

    $100$125
    Save $25
    See at Amazon

Vacuums

  • Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

    $146$730
    Save $584 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Honiture Cordless Vacuum

    $140$250
    Save $110 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

    $167$240
    Save $73
    See at Amazon

Kitchen

  • KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat

    $16$36
    Save $20 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • McCook 15-Piece Knife Set

    $48$130
    Save $82 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Nepresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi

    $154$209
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

Home

  • Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2

    $24$50
    Save $26 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow

    $30$60
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Flash Furniture Ergonomic Office Chair

    $144$300
    Save $156
    See at Amazon

  • Yankee Candle Kitchen Spice-Scented Candle

    $17$31
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack

    $23$43
    Save $20 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2

    $6$12
    Save $6 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Serta 9-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

    $350$499
    Save $149
    See at Amazon

Recommended Stories