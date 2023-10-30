Dentists swear tongue scrapers freshen your breath — this set is down to $7 (nearly 65% off)

What is it?

You probably already know that you should brush your teeth twice a day and floss regularly — and odds are high that you do your best to have good oral hygiene. But the concept of tongue scraping has been floating around for a few years, with fans swearing it does everything from improving your breath to boosting your oral health (more on that in a sec). Interested in giving tongue scraping a go? Right now, you can score a four-pack of the Oralganix 2-in-1 Tongue Cleaner at Amazon for a whopping 63% off.

Why is it a good deal?

At $7, this is the cheapest this tongue cleaning set has been — ever. And, when you break it down by the price of each tool, you're looking at a mere $1.75 per tongue cleaner.

Why do I need this?

The idea of tongue scraping seems kind of random, but dentists swear there's something to this. "Think of the tongue as a sponge," Mark Swierczewski, a cosmetic dentist at Happy Smiles at Columbia in Columbia, Pa., tells Yahoo Life. "You have tastebuds, and bacteria get into those crevices between your tastebuds. It's a reservoir for periodontal disease because you're not getting all of the bacteria out of your mouth when you just brush."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Swierczewski recommends brushing your teeth normally and then using a mouthwash called Peroxyl from Colgate. "Rinse with this —it's going to make it easier to get access to the bacteria when you're doing the tongue scraper," he says.

Then, use the scraper all over your tongue. "I recommend doing it once a day," Swierczewski says. He suggests scraping in the back and the front too. Swierczewski notes that some people can get a gag reflex when they clean in the back and suggests humming while you scrape. "This actually impedes the gag reflex," he says.

The Oralganix 2-in-1 Tongue Cleaner has fine bristles on one side and a gentle scraper on the other to give you options. (The bristles can help get into the spots that the scraper can't.) Worth noting: Some tongue scrapers out there are metal, and that can be pretty intense on your tongue — not the Oralganix. Each tool also has a nonslip, ergonomic handle to make it easy to hold while you get to work.

By the way: Swierczewski says that tongue scraping is "something that everybody should be doing."

"Flossing and brushing is important, but getting that reservoir of bacteria out is just as important," he says. "It helps with your breath and, honestly, I think it helps food taste better because you're getting that buildup out."

Don't forget to brush your tongue. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Fans swear this scraper four-pack is great for tongue cleanings. "I’m a dental hygienist and I love these brushes for the tongue," shared a fan. "Tongues are like a carpet and hold in bacteria and food particles that can cause bad breath and are unhealthy. I actually like these short bristles for better cleansing. Go easy at first if you aren’t used to scraping or brushing the tongue. As it gets healthier, you can brush a little more vigorously, but it doesn’t take too much to clean well."

A fellow happy customer called these the "best tongue scraper" on the market. "I used to use a metal tongue scraper; then I stumbled upon these," they said. "I love that you can brush your tongue and then use the scraper on the back for extra cleanliness."

This sale won't last: Grab your own pack of tongue cleaners at a massive discount while you still can.

To get the most out of your scraper, consider pre-rinsing with this top-rated mouthwash from Colgate, which also happens to be on sale.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Tire Inflator $28 $46 Save $18 See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $6 $12 Save $6 See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $28 $45 Save $17 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Mount $12 $17 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

BottlePro Adjustable Cup Holder $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $37 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Noco Boost Plus Car Battery Jump Starter $100 $125 Save $25 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum $100 $450 Save $350 See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Vacuum $130 $250 Save $120 See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $146 $730 Save $584 with coupon See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum $600 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Robot Vacuum $284 $400 Save $116 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 $300 Save $180 with coupon See at Amazon

Honiture Cordless Vacuum $140 $250 Save $110 with coupon See at Amazon

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner $167 $240 Save $73 See at Amazon

Okp K3 Robot Vacuum $150 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $139 $345 Save $206 See at Amazon

Ninja Mega Kitchen System $192 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat $16 $36 Save $20 with Prime See at Amazon

Henckels 20-Piece Knife Set $200 $440 Save $240 See at Amazon

McCook 15-Piece Knife Set $48 $130 Save $82 with coupon See at Amazon

Nepresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi $154 $209 Save $55 See at Amazon

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $15 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

Home

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $24 $50 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Flash Furniture Ergonomic Office Chair $144 $300 Save $156 See at Amazon

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Kitchen Spice-Scented Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $23 $43 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Eddie Bauer Throw Blanket $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Sheet Set, Queen $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2 $6 $12 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Serta 9-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $350 $499 Save $149 See at Amazon

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $25 $35 Save $10 See at Amazon

O-Cedar ProMist Max Spray Mop $32 $48 Save $16 See at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

AceMining Portable Door Lock $8 $21 Save $13 See at Amazon

Stardrops — the Pink Stuff $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon

Chom Chom Roller $25 $32 Save $7 See at Amazon