How to Optimize Workforce Utilization and Efficiency Through Fashion-Specific Automation

Is your business feeling the pinch of rising labor costs and staffing shortages? In enterprise software solutions provider Aptean’s 2023 Fashion and Apparel Manufacturing Report, 42 percent of North American apparel manufacturers identified staffing and labor shortages as their number one concern over the past 12 months.

To combat the problem, many fashion and apparel companies have found success in mitigating workforce challenges through automation. The efficiencies gained through automation can reduce labor costs and help companies meet consumer demands.

More from Sourcing Journal

In fact, McKinsey & Company predicts companies that adopt digitally enabled value chain solutions could see a 50 percent reduction in time to market and a 20 percent decline in manufacturing costs.

Additionally, industry-specific technology can help streamline your fashion business and drive efficiency through automation and improved processes. However, the benefits of automation go beyond operations. End-to-end apparel automation drives workforce efficiency across the entire business. A comprehensive suite of apparel-specific technology solutions can help brands infuse end-to-end automation across the business.

Here are four recommended integrated solutions specifically designed for fashion and apparel companies seeking productivity gains to help them overcome staffing challenges.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

ERP is the core business management solution that centralizes business data, improves financial control and standardizes business processes to create efficiencies. With all business data flowing into an ERP, it serves as the single source of truth for back-office professionals, decision-makers and executives.

Shop Floor Control (SFC)

SFC streamlines shop floor processes by tracking, scheduling and reporting on labor productivity and product manufacturing, assembling and processing. SFC automation helps apparel companies ensure better management visibility, boost worker productivity and incentivize performance.

Story continues

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

PLM accelerates the concept-to-product lifecycle by eliminating data entry and automating key tasks during design and development. A cloud-based PLM can organize workflows and approvals, centralize the design library, automate advanced tech pack development and enhance collaboration with vendors.

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)

EDI automates the exchange of transactional data between trading partners. With EDI, you can seamlessly exchange information with vendors and customers in a secure, standardized format, saving both employees and customers time.

Automation in the fashion industry

To help fashion manufacturers and brands explore the benefits of automation for workforce productivity, Aptean released a new eBook: Are You Getting the Best from Your Workforce?, explaining how to optimize utilization and efficiency through fashion-specific automation.

In this eBook, Aptean goes into detail on the four types of software for automation in the fashion industry that can deliver the biggest productivity gains for apparel companies, and the benefits of industry-specific automation for apparel design, production and customer fulfillment. By automating the design, production and fulfillment processes, companies can improve their speed of delivery, reduce error rates and optimize productivity. Of course, end-to-end automation streamlines many additional business processes beyond these business areas.

Automation in the fashion industry can also help mitigate staffing shortages, improve workforce utilization and contain labor costs through higher efficiency. Integrated software solutions drive efficiency by optimizing workflows, communication and processes within fashion and apparel companies. This results in the same workforce having the ability to produce more orders and free up financial resources that management can use to drive new product development and business expansion.

Download Aptean’s free eBook, Are You Getting the Best from Your Workforce? to explore how automation improves efficiency in each area of an apparel business, starting with product design and development and moving through production, fulfillment and financial management.

This article was written by John Robinson, senior strategic account manager at Aptean.

Click here to read the full article.