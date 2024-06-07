Optimist Club to host blood drive, health fair, car seat checkup

Jun. 7—A local nonprofit will set up a health fair to provide free screenings and checkups this Saturday.

The Duncan Optimist Club will host the health fair alongside its community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Faith Church.

Ray Christian, president of the Duncan Optimist Club, said the Carter County Health Department will be in attendance along with Stephens County Health Department.

"They will doing breast screening for women and there will be privacy areas," he said. "There will be free hearing tests given."

Other checkpoints will include skin care checks from the cancer center.

Christian said there will be opportunities for kids over age one to receive a variety of tests. He said they will provide free sports physicals as well.

In addition to the health fair, Christian said they will host Safe Kids Car Seat from 10 a.m. to noon.

About two months ago, Christian said they gave away 13 car seats.

With several remaining on the list to receive a car seat, he said they look to have around 20-25 car seats from Oklahoma City on Saturday.

For the car seat check up, families can learn how to install a child's car seat or booster seat, as well as find out if it's time to update the seat.

Some rules apply to receive a car seat, such as an expectant mother must be within six weeks of delivery, a caregiver needs to be the child's legal guardian and a child must be present.

Discounted car seats will be available for $15 for families who qualify and proof of government assistance will be needed for discounted car seats.

Wichita Mountains Prevention Network will be in attendance at the health fair.

The event may cancel due to inclement weather.

Faith Church is located at 1404 W. Main Street, Duncan.

For more information about the health fair, signing up for the blood drive or to make a donation toward car seats, contact Christian at 580-736-2576.