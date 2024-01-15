Oprah's Favorite Things are on sale at Amazon's Winter Sale — save up to 50%!
These are a few of Oprah's Favorite Things, and you're sure to love them — and their prices — too.
For us shopping writers, it's the annual release of Oprah's Favorite Things list that truly sums up the best things on the market. And right now many of the media maven's 2023 picks are currently on sale! We're seeing everything from simple pleasures (warm Dearfoams for under $20! ) to high-tech delights (Beats for half off, anyone?) marked down. There are more deals where those came from at the Amazon Winter Sale, and we've rounded up the ones that are vying for a spot in our virtual shopping carts. Go ahead, treat yourself to something nice for the new year — if Oprah says it's good, you know it is!
Dearfoams Warm-Up Bootie Slipper$19$30Save $12
Corkcicle Travel Tumbler with Straw, 24-Oz$33$40Save $7
Dock & Bay Reusable Makeup Pads, 3-Pack$9$20Save $11
Spanx Women's AirEssentials Half-Zip$97$128Save $31
Mali & Lili Josie Triple Zip Crossbody Bag$30$35Save $5
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones$180$350Save $170
Peepers by PeeperSpecs Marquee Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses$25$29Save $4
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Women's 3-Pair Sock Set$47$58Save $11
The chilliest months of the year are here, but you can avoid cold feet with these cozy house shoes. "Some days you need your slippers to go the distance, like from the house to the mailbox," Oprah explained. "With quilted nylon on the outside and memory foam insoles, this plush pair, perfect for both moms and dads, makes it feel like you’re walking on a cloud."Choose from six colors in sizes S-XL.
Oprah's been a fan of this brand for over a decade! "I first picked Corkcicle in 2012," she wrote. "This year, it has a brand-new cup, with a ceramic straw ... that keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours (or hot for five). I can’t wait to have my smoothie in the lavender one." See all 15 colors/prints.
Tired of spending money on single-use makeup wipes? Look no further. "If you, like me, have ruined a few towels from washing off makeup, then you need these eco-friendly, reusable makeup removers," insisted Oprah. "Wet one with water, swipe, then place it in the included bag and toss in the wash."
“Wow. Wow. Wow. May I tell you I got this set last year? I wore it in a photo shoot for O Quarterly and never looked back..." Oprah said. This half-zip made this list two years in a row, as did the fab on-sale Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pants!
This adorable (and affordable) everyday bag made Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2020 — it was one of her "Stylish Gems" picks. Stylish is right! Its sleek crossbody design is on-trend and pairs well with most outfits, whether you're keeping things casual or going a dressier route. Plus, it comes in an array of classic neutrals and fun brights — at this price, go ahead and snag a few!
"I love all things Beats," declared Oprah. "Some of us are over-the-head-headphone people, and if you know one of them, these are the best of the best." Hey, if they're good enough for O, they're good enough for us! They offer up to 40 hours of battery life and provide excellent noise-cancellation.
How about a fierce new pair of cat-eye readers for the new year? “These readers look so great that Gayle wore a pair to the Beyoncé concert," Oprah said. Thankfully, there's overstock for the red pair for all magnification strengths!
“I have these blissfully soft socks in a basket by my front door so people don’t have to wear shoes," Oprah said. Well, they won't want to either, honey!
