Oprah's Favorite Things are on sale at Amazon's Winter Sale — save up to 50%!

For us shopping writers, it's the annual release of Oprah's Favorite Things list that truly sums up the best things on the market. And right now many of the media maven's 2023 picks are currently on sale! We're seeing everything from simple pleasures (warm Dearfoams for under $20! ) to high-tech delights (Beats for half off, anyone?) marked down. There are more deals where those came from at the Amazon Winter Sale, and we've rounded up the ones that are vying for a spot in our virtual shopping carts. Go ahead, treat yourself to something nice for the new year — if Oprah says it's good, you know it is!

Amazon Dearfoams Warm-Up Bootie Slipper $19 $30 Save $12 The chilliest months of the year are here, but you can avoid cold feet with these cozy house shoes. "Some days you need your slippers to go the distance, like from the house to the mailbox," Oprah explained. "With quilted nylon on the outside and memory foam insoles, this plush pair, perfect for both moms and dads, makes it feel like you’re walking on a cloud."Choose from six colors in sizes S-XL. $19 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)