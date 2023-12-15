Oprah's favorite plush toys might be the cutest holiday gifts you can get at Amazon — starting at $22

You probably won't find alligators quite as darling as these huggable charmers. Snuggle up with these to help you go to sleep or warm them in the microwave to ease minor aches. Oh — and they're great for ALL ages.

"I got it for my husband because he said he never had a childhood stuffed animal and I felt kinda bad, I bought another item from this brand so I knew it was good," wrote a loving wife. "He can heat it up in the winter or when he has some pains and cool down a little in the summer if he wants but he mainly doesn't. He sleeps with it every night and he loves it."