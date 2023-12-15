Oprah's favorite plush toys might be the cutest holiday gifts you can get at Amazon — starting at $22
Oprah's Favorite Things on Amazon has some of the best gift ideas and these Warmies plush toys are sure to brighten any kid's Christmas morning.
We can't get enough of Oprah's Favorite Things — from cozy indoor-outdoor slippers to soothing eye pillows, but right now we're zeroing in on these precious plushies. Great gift for kids and adults alike not only are these Warmies plush toys adorable, but they're also designed to be more cuddly than the average stuffed animal. They're filled with lavender and natural grains so they're weighted and retain heat — you can warm them in the microwave so they can be used like a heating pad as well as to release the lavender scent to help with relaxation. Sound delightful, don't they? If you order now, you can get them before Christmas!
You probably won't find alligators quite as darling as these huggable charmers. Snuggle up with these to help you go to sleep or warm them in the microwave to ease minor aches. Oh — and they're great for ALL ages.
"I got it for my husband because he said he never had a childhood stuffed animal and I felt kinda bad, I bought another item from this brand so I knew it was good," wrote a loving wife. "He can heat it up in the winter or when he has some pains and cool down a little in the summer if he wants but he mainly doesn't. He sleeps with it every night and he loves it."
Warmies plush toys can also be put in the freezer to be used as a cold pack to ease pain from sprains and bruising as well as reduce swelling.
"I sent the Warmies piggy to my severely handicapped granddaughter (pigs make her laugh) who lives 2,000 miles away," shared a generous grandparent. "Her mom sent a picture of her reaction — that smile is worth every penny I spent. The product was such a hit, mom and sister each ordered a different animal for themselves! They are pretty frugal, so that says a lot."
Stress relief, relaxation and a big dose of cuteness can win over just about anyone and give them a sense of soothing security.
"I purchased this little fellow for my elderly mom," shared a grateful shopper. "She's never been the type of person to particularly like stuffed toys, and various other therapy items haven't worked for the PTSD, anxiety, sleeplessness, etc. resulting from recently losing her husband of 55 years. Although the emotional trauma remains, she does find him extremely cute and comforting, talking to the little bear, sleeping with him wrapped in her arms, even taking 'Marshmallow' on the airplane. Seeing the positive difference he's already made on her life, this was truly the best $20 I've ever spent!!!"
Warmies plush toys also make great bedtime buddies on chilly nights and travel companions.
"I've previously purchased the elephant and knew I had to get the goose as soon as I saw it!" gushed a rave reviewer. "The smell of my previous Warmie lasted for over 3 years so I expect much of the same with this. Great to help with cramps and other body pain, and the lavender is very soothing. I give these as gifts to my friends and have never regretted it."
This precious plush pup might just be a perfect substitute for the real thing.
"Our granddaughter sleeps with her ‘Cooper’ at naptime," shared a doting grandpa. "We recently lost our golden retriever leaving THIS puppy much comfort on a different level. ❤️"
The adorable hamster could be good for so many reasons: cuddling to help with anxiety, falling asleep and muscle tension.
"This is the cutest thing," raved a five-star fan. "Both my kids love these. My daughter has the lama and my son has the hamster. It has become a go-to gift for little ones. Being able to warm them is so soothing when they are cranky or not feeling well also."
