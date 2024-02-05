Get the Oprah-favorite Corkcicle tumbler while it's on sale for as low as $22 on Amazon

This year is definitely the battle of the insulated tumblers (or water bottles) and, based on the major fanfare, it looks like Stanley's winning the fight. Oprah, however, only has eyes for this insulated Corkcicle tumbler. This triple-insulated cup is on sale at Amazon in 17 gorgeous colors — and it just so happens to be $23 cheaper than the viral Stanley Quencher tumbler that everyone's been trying to get their hands on.

Why is this a good deal?

If you're a card-carrying member of the insulated bottle fan club, you probably know that Corkcicle is a veteran brand that's been at the top of the game for a while — long before Stanley's Quencher took center stage. This triple-insulated tumbler was first released in 2022 and is finally on sale on Amazon (plus an additional 20% off with the on-page coupon).

Why do I need this?

Oprah Winfrey included the Corkcicle Triple Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler in her 2023 Favorite Things List and, as with anything Lady O approves, shoppers went crazy. While some colors have sold out, the cup is, surprisingly, still in stock on Amazon. Being on sale sweetens the deal even further.

The 70-year-old mogul gushed about just why she loves this cup so much, sharing that it's a powerhouse for keeping drinks both hot and cold for hours on end.

"I first picked Corcicle in 2023. This year, it has a brand-new cup with a ceramic straw, that comes in 19 colors and keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours (or hot for five)," she wrote on Oprah Daily. "I can't wait to have my smoothie in the lavender one."

Currently, the lilac cup (clearly Oprah's fave) is 20% off using the on-page coupon, bringing its sale price down to just $31.96! If this soft purple hue isn't really your style, the classic gloss white version with the black reusable straw is selling for only $30, while shades like the this pale pink are selling for under $25 with the coupon.

The cup has ergonomic flat sides, making it easy to hold with one hand, a silicon bottom that keeps it from sliding and is triple-insulated, so your drinks will stay ice-cold or piping hot for hours and hours on end.

Lady O gushed about this sleek cup (that comes with a ceramic straw) in her 2023 "Favorite Things" list! (Getty, Amazon)

What reviewers say:

It's no surprise that Oprah has a good eye as reviewers completely agreed with her sentiment that this is one of the best insulated tumblers that's actually worth buying. One five-star reviewer said this is "another of Oprah's favorites that's now mine, too!" The same shopper added that this is "a perfect container that keeps the ice tinkling in my iced coffee, water or any beverage I care to carry!"

If you have tiny hands and have trouble holding a larger cup, this may be the one for you. One reviewer who admitted to having "small hands" said it's actually "very comfortable" to hold and fits perfectly in her car cup holder.

Also, if you're accident-prone or worried about kicking it over, this tumbler is truly leak-proof, according to shoppers. One added that it actually "doesn't leak when tipped over. Worth every penny."

While reviewers didn't share too many cons on this tumbler, a few did point out that, unlike most other tumbler brands, this one comes with a ceramic straw. Some shoppers admitted that that took some getting used to, especially those who were mostly familiar with the hard plastic ones that come with brands like the Stanley Quencher.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.