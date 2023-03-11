Stylish travelers: get Oprah's favorite portable jewelry box for just $14!

Every savvy traveler has their essentials organized, folded and tucked just right to fit everything into that overhead bin. Packing cubes keep it tight and tidy, but we're going to throw one more travel essential into the mix — Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box. It's one of Oprah's Favorite Things and you can still get it on Amazon for as little as $14.

Benevolence LA Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box $14 $22 Save $8 Gifting jewelry to someone you love? Hide it inside this adorable velvet organizer for earrings, rings and other itty-bitty baubles. It's a top seller at Amazon, and right now all nine colors are marked down. $14 at Amazon

We first spotted this little gem on Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list. “Nobody wants their jewelry jingle-jangling freely in their suitcase," Oprah said. "This jazzy velvet travel case keeps your prized pieces stylishly contained with spaces for rings, bracelets and necklaces. And it’s small enough to stash in your purse.”

Over 6,600 five-star Amazon shoppers agree with the Queen of All Media, calling the little jewelry organizer "beautiful, functional and giftable!"

Oprah's favorite travel jewelry box is on sale at Amazon. Snap one up for your next trip! (Photos: Getty; Amazon)

"Purchased as ... a gift for my wife, and she loves it!" wrote one thoughtful husband. "In the past, she has used ziplock bags and plastic hotel cups to store her jewelry when traveling. This is a huge upgrade! She said it is the perfect size for travel, feels solid. ... Now she’s ready to plan a trip."

Fans are particularly taken by the high quality and convertibility. "Perfect gift for any traveler or jewelry lover," wrote an impressed shopper. "Nicely put together, metal part of zipper even wrapped to prevent scratching. Dividers on left side are removable to personalize and rings stay nicely on the right! Better-than-expected quality!"

Another happy gift-giver wrote: "I bought this as a gift for a friend who is traveling soon. After receiving it ... I decided to order myself one too! Very convenient size — not too big ... but you can fit a decent amount of jewelry in there. Will help keep necklaces and dangling earrings from tangling while traveling. Love that it has a tiny mirror included."

Yes, people are gifting this pretty velvet box left and right. But, um, sometimes it's the thought that counts, right? "Wonderful gift ... even better than I thought," began a fan. "Bought as a gift for my cousin, but ended up keeping it for myself! Love it!" (Oops.)

By the way, this "fancy and practical" box is not just for travel either, noted another pleased shopper. "I keep it on my dresser for jewelry that I wear daily."

And who said it's just for femme jewels? We think the navy or sage green versions would make a great little tie clip and cufflink holder too.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

