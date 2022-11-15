Oprah loves this Sonicare toothbrush — and it's on sale for $26, nearly 50% off

A quality electric toothbrush is always a smart purchase, especially when it's on sale. It's an even smarter purchase when Oprah swears by it. The highly-rated Philips One by Sonicare rechargeable toothbrush is available for just 26 bucks today thanks to Amazon's early Black Friday sales . So, get your "Add to Cart" finger ready! It's time to save big on this essential toothbrush.

Philips Sonicare Philips Sonicare Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush $26 $40 Save $14 This toothbrush allows you to take your brushing experience to the next level with its micro-vibrations that clean and polish your teeth better than your manual scrubbing alone. $26 at Amazon

The soft-nylon tapered bristles on the Sonicare gently polish teeth for a brighter smile. Plus, it features a two-minute timer with 30-second notifications so you'll be sure to brush those pearly whites for the appropriate amount of time.

Providing even more value, the sale set includes more than just the brush. It contains one Philips One by Sonicare rechargeable toothbrush, a matching brush head, one travel case, one USB charger, and a two-pack of replacement brush heads. All for just 26 bucks! That's even cheaper than it was on Prime Day.

Don't miss this incredible deal on Oprah's favorite toothbrush. (Photo: Getty Images)

In addition to Oprah, nearly 14,000 Amazon shoppers love it, too. One of the five-star reviewers says it's simply the best: "This Sonic Electric Toothbrush far exceeded my expectations," they said. "The size is GREAT because it fits my toothbrush holder. This is so terrific that I purchased two. Easy to charge, holds a charge forever. Do not hesitate to buy this one."

Reviewers also rave over how great this is for travel. "I LOVE how compact this toothbrush is. I have a regular Sonicare that I use at home. I have taken that one on trips, but as much as I loved it...it took up too much space. This one is compact, light, and fits perfectly into my overnight bag," one shared. "BUY IT....you will not regret it :)"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

