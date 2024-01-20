Oprah Says These Cozy Socks Are ‘Blissfully Soft’—and They’re on Sale Right Now



Oprah Winfrey included the Barefoot Dreams Women’s CozyChic 3 Pair Socks Set in her 2023 Favorite Things List last year.

The star called the socks “blissfully soft” and great for the “homebodies in your life.”

Loved by reviewers, the set of socks is currently on sale on Amazon.

Is there anything worse than cold feet in the winter? Luckily, a pair of thick winter socks can do wonders for keeping your toes warm (and cozy!) in freezing low temps—especially when paired with the best winter boots or comfy home slippers. And if there’s one pair of socks that’s a must-have, it’s the ones recommended by Oprah Winfrey: The Barefoot Dreams Women’s CozyChic 3 Pair Socks Set, which happens to be on sale at Amazon right now.

The media mogul shouted out the set of socks in her annual Favorite Things List for 2023, as one of her recommended picks for the best cozy gifts. “I have these blissfully soft socks in a basket by my front door so people don’t have to wear shoes,” she said. “Trust me, the homebodies in your life will want a pair, or in this case, three!”

The Barefoot Dreams’ socks are made with the brand’s signature “CozyChic” fabric, constructed from ultra-soft, machine-washable 100% polyester microfiber for a luxuriously plush feel. (The CozyChic collection also includes beanies, scarves, throw blankets, and more winter essentials!) Best of all, the pick comes with not one but three pairs, all in a set of complementary colors.

It’s not just Oprah who recommends the cozy winter socks—reviewers can’t stop raving about them. “Warm and cozy. These are heaven on your feet,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “Softest socks ever! Never want to take them off,” noted a customer on the Barefoot Dreams website.

Snag the popular socks while they’re still on sale (and grab a few more for all your friends and family, too). The set of three pairs is normally $58, but it’s currently discounted for up to 34% off on select colors on Amazon—meaning you can get three pairs for under $40 right now.

After you add these socks to your cart, make sure to stock up on more of Oprah’s Favorite Things from 2023, including a moisturizing hand cream set, comfy leggings, and more.

