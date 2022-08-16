Oprah and other stylish women over 50 adore these jeans — and they're up to 50% off

Oprah's fave jeans deserve our attention — especially when they're on sale! (Photo: Getty)

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her fave jeans to InStyle back in 2018, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that so many great styles are up to 60% off at Amazon. Sleek and slimming, NYDJ (formerly known as Not Your Daughter's Jeans) are universally flattering. The talk-show maven even attested that they "fit my curves perfectly" and "make me look and feel one size smaller." That's because every look in the line includes a crisscross panel designed to flatten the front and hug curves in the rear. Scroll for our picks but don't wait — these prices won't last long.

NYDJ Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans $71 $124 Save $53 $71 at Amazon A classic straight cut never goes out of style, and the Marilyn accentuates your body with NYDJ's signature high, figure-flattering waist and curves where it counts. It comes in 42 hues — and this one is majorly marked down.

A new-and-improved version of the gal-next-door jean, NYDJ's Marilyn is over 40% off. A five-star fan raves, "These are the nicest fitting jeans I have ever owned. I am 5'8 170 lbs size 12. I have a 'muffin top' ...and have had the hardest time finding the right waistline. All of the jeans on the market seem too too low-rise. In fact, these jeans look better on me now than any other jeans did when I was super skinny. Love love."

NYDJ Marilyn Straight Cuff Cropped Slimming Jeans $70 $89 Save $19 $70 at Amazon These playful capris are great for summer fun! Pair with pumps for a flirty look or sneakers for a cool, casual vibe.

Crop nearly $20 off this cute look! "Great fit," wrote a happy shopper. "Bought for Hawaii trip. Tight, but not too, comfortable waist, just right length. Great price too. Amazon delivery very on time every time! What else can I say?"

This skinny pull-on pair in summer white is a no-brainer. "Love the non-binding waist!" raved a shopper. "Most comfortable, well-fitting jeans I have worn in a long time. I love them!"

NYDJ Teresa Trouser Jeans $80 $119 Save $39 $80 at Amazon A trendsetting look that's comfy as can be, this hip-hugging, loose-leg style ups your cool factor and your confidence.

They've got stretch where you need. One fan deemed them the "overall best jeans for women over 55." She continued, "Smoothes out curves, giving a small waist look. Does not bunch at waist. LOVE this brand."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

