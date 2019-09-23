Oprah Just Revealed Her New Book Club Pick—And We Can't Wait to Read It

From Oprah Magazine

Oprah has just announced her first Oprah's Book Club pick with Apple.

The novel is Ta-Nehisi Coates' science-fiction-fantasy odyssey The Water Dancer.

It seems like just yesterday that Oprah announced her last Oprah's Book Club Pick in 2018: Michelle Obama's best-selling memoir, Becoming. And while it could be difficult to follow former first lady of the United States, we think Lady O's latest choice page-turner—her 81st ever selection, and her first as part of her new book club iteration with Apple—is the perfect follow-up. Ready for the big reveal? It's Ta-Nehisi Coates' new novel, The Water Dancer.

“I have not felt this way about a book since Beloved,” says Oprah, referring to the late Toni Morrison's celebrated novel. "I knew early on the book was going to cut me up. I ended up with my soul pierced.”

The Water Dancer is Coates' fourth book, but his first time penning a work of fiction. He first became nationally recognized for his 2014 essay in The Atlantic, "The Case for Reparation," which re-ignited our country's ongoing debate of whether African Americans should be financially compensated for the ongoing affects of historical racism. This past June, he testified before the House about a bill that would commission to study reparations.

The debut historical novel follows the story of Hiram Walker, a young man born as a slave on a plantation in Virginia who has been gifted a mysterious, magical power that eventually saves his life when he nearly drowns in a river. His survival inspires him to break free and run away from his bonds as he sets out on a dangerous and dramatic journey.

The National Book Award Winner's three other works include a memoir and collection of essays that act as profound commentaries on race in America, in addition to expanding on what it means to be a Black male in the United States. And though it's been labeled as "science fiction and fantasy" set in slavery-era America, The Water Dancer is no different.

“Every sentence is about ‘then’ but it’s also about ‘now,'" Oprah says. "I realized that those who did run, they had to do it…they couldn’t stay. They had to risk everything.”



If you're looking to learn more about Coates and his book, you can catch Oprah interviewing the author in the premiere of the mogul's new Apple TV+ series, Oprah's Book Club. The episode will stream for the first time on November 1 featuring her sit down with Coates. In addition, to help kickoff the new series, for every Oprah’s Book Club selection sold through Apple Books, the tech company will make a contribution to the American Library Association.



Apple's CEO Tim Cook explained in a press release why the tech giant decided to team up with Oprah for her book club."

“Few people in the world can bring us together like Oprah, whose compassion and grace celebrating the power of books are unmatched,” Cook said. “It’s our honor to provide a new platform for Oprah’s Book Club and support the American Library Association in opening hearts and minds to the joy of reading.”

Oprah added: “I am who I am today because of the experience of learning to read at an early age. Reading opened up a whole world for me beyond the red dirt road and my grandmother’s porch in Mississippi. I want to do that for everybody. And the opportunity to do this with Apple, to speak to people all over the world about the pleasures, the excitement, the tension, the drama that a good book can bring you…I don't know what's better than that.”

So if The Water Dancer sounds like your type of read, you're in luck. It's officially available now for pre-order and on sale tomorrow online, on Apple Books, and in bookstores. (And fun fact: If you choose to read Oprah's Book Club picks on Apple Books, you can easily set up reading goals on all of your Apple devices.)

