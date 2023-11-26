Oprah and Jennifer Garner Wear These Butt-Lifting Leggings That Are 20% Off for Cyber Monday

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop the sitewide sale on all your favorite athleisure pieces.

Spanx

Making a list, checking it twice, and finding out who’s getting Spanx and who’s not? Hands raised, I’m on that nice list. The highly anticipated Cyber Monday sale from Spanx is here. The brand loved by Shape editors and celebrities alike is rarely on sale, so a 20 percent off discount (plus bigger one-day-only discounts on best sellers) is not to be missed.

While known for its bras and shapewear, the brand also has a devoted celebrity following for its activewear. Jennifer Garner is counted as one of the loyalists to the Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings — and once you see the results, you’ll be a believer as well. For the second year in a row, Oprah named the AirEssentials Half Zip and Wide Leg Pant to her Favorite Things of 2023 list. Oprah and I have this obsession in common (along with a love for bread, obviously). Whether looking to refresh your workout wardrobe or cozying up for the long winter ahead, snag your favorite items while they’re on sale for a few more days.

The Best Spanx Cyber Monday Deals

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

Spanx

$78 at spanx.com

Spanx launched these leggings two years ago and they swiftly climbed to the top of its bestsellers list. Leave it to a brand known for shapewear to understand compression and find Goldilocks-level support, but not python-squeezed. The no-slip waistband stays in place for runs, squats, and pilates roll-ups. Contoured seaming around the hips and butt gives your peach a lift. That’s the whipped cream on top of my leftover Thanksgiving pie.

AirEssentials Half-Zip

Spanx

$98 at spanx.com

Shop quickly if you want to snag this Oprah-loved sweatshirt. Colors and sizes are already starting to sell out. And for good reason: This was one of my favorite purchases last Black Friday for the half-zip’s level of comfort and fit unlike any other. The brand describes the fabric as light-as-air and it truly is its own category of thick and warm yet lightweight. We agree with this reviewer who said, “I can dress this up or down! I love the versatility of this top, and it is super cozy, too.” The sweatshirt is the perfect transition piece for yoga to coffee with friends.

AirEssentials Wide-Leg Pant

Spanx

$110 at spanx.com

The uber-cozy sweatshirt comes with matching wide leg pants in the same soft-to-the-touch fabric. The four-way stretch is the ultimate in loungewear and subtle seaming across the back prevents your butt from looking like it’s sitting in a shapeless sack. With all the holiday travel coming up, you’ll want to add this to your ‘comfortable enough for sitting in airports and on planes' wardrobe. We’re always on board for classic black, but the seasonal cranberry spice, butterscotch, and olive green shades are lovely, too.

Shop more of our favorite Spanx activewear deals.

Longline Medium Impact Sports Bra

Spanx

$54 at spanx.com

Booty Boost Flare Yoga Pant

Spanx

$88 at spanx.com

Faux Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings

Spanx

$88 at spanx.com

Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx

$78 at spanx.com

Get Moving Easy Access Square-Neck Dress

Spanx

$102 at spanx.com

For more Shape news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Shape.