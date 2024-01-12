Oprah, Halle Berry and Bella Hadid All Love This Blender—and Its Newest Launch Is Mini but Mighty

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

This teeny tool can do it all.

Eating Well / Madison Woiten

Smoothies are one of my favorite breakfast foods. Not only are they vitamin-rich and filled with fresh fruits and vegetables, but they’re also easy to make in a flash. That is, if you have the right tools. My morning smoothies require a powerful blender that can chop, emulsify, and smooth out ingredients so I don’t have to shake or scrape stuck-on bits off of the bottom or force half a strawberry through a reusable straw.

Thanks to my job as a food writer, I’ve tested out dozens of personal blenders—but this new option stands out from the pack thanks to its smart design, aesthetic appeal, and myriad celebrity endorsements. The Beast blender, which is already beloved by the likes of Bella Hadid, Halle Berry, and even Oprah, now comes in a mini size for easy on-the-go drinks. And after testing it out myself, I’ll never use another personal blender again.

Beast Mini Blender

Beast

$99 at thebeast.com

When I first turned on my mini Beast, I braced myself for a loud, unpleasant whirr that never came. Since Beast touts the new launch as the “most powerful mini blender on the market,” I assumed it would have a loud motor. Instead, it was like turning on the engine of an electric car: The blades quickly and quietly sliced through frozen fruit with little more than a low hum—a win for early risers who want to make breakfast without waking up the rest of the house.

The blenders, which come in a range of matte colors, were made to look great on the countertop. The original comes in carbon black, cloud white, and pebble grey, and the new mini comes in black, white, mist (light blue), terra (burnt red), and sand (beige). I love that it comes with three lid options: one for storage, one for taking on the go, and one for sipping. I like to screw the leak-proof drinking cap onto protein shakes for the gym and otherwise use the straw lid for easy drinking.

Best of all, with its small size and visual appeal, I can keep it out for easy access without sacrificing valuable countertop space. Measuring 4.13 by 4.13 by 13.43 inches, the mini Beast is just about two-thirds the size of the original and boasts a 600-watt motor that can easily mince whole cloves or garlic, whip up creamy salad dressings and healthy sauces, and everything in between.

It’s not just me who loves it, either. Beast was founded in 2021 by one of the creators of NutriBullet, and the original Beast Health blender quickly found its way onto Oprah’s Favorite Things list that same year. In fact, Oprah called it "almost too chic” to be a blender, adding that “ it doesn't just look good—it really performs.” It’s not hard to see why she loves it. During my testing, I’ve discovered Beast’s modern blenders seamlessly combine form and function—even the visually-pleasing ribbed design is there for a reason, increasing turbulence and creating a vortex for smoother, creamier results.

Whether you love sipping on smoothies or need a faster way to mince herbs, make delicious desserts, or grind coffee beans, the right personal blender is essential. The all-new Beast Mini is quiet, powerful, and shockingly versatile—and you can snag yours today for $99.

