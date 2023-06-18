This travel-friendly mini iron is one of Oprah's Favorite Things

Oprah dropped her Favorite Things List at the end of last year, which, of course, is a great resource for anyone looking to upgrade their lives. And one thing in particular jumped out at us as being an amazing travel solution for the summer — the Nori Press, a compact clothes iron that just might change your life. No one wants to look like a crumpled pile of laundry when they're on a travel adventure...and don't you get the feeling there aren't any wrinkles in Oprah's realm? Basically, if Ms. Winfrey loves this thing, it must be special. It kind of looks like a flat iron for your hair — it's a tong-like wand with heating elements. “This gadget quickly presses both sides of a shirt, dress or pair of pants and reaches its highest temperature in three minutes," Oprah shared.

NORI Nori Press $120 This mini iron and steamer removes creases with ease. It's handheld and portable for travel. Flip through six settings to find the one that's right for you. $120 at Amazon

Since it tackles both sides of a garment at the same time, the Nori is incredibly efficient — two times faster than a regular iron, according to the company. But on top of speed, it has six fabric settings and a steam function so you can customize the results depending on what you're ironing.

To say Oprah's imPRESSed with this anti-wrinkle product is an understatement. (Photo: Amazon/Getty)

It's also lightweight at just over a pound and you don't need an ironing board to use it — together, those features make it the perfect travel companion.

"With people traveling again, it’s ideal to throw into your suitcase,” Oprah suggested.

Amazon shoppers seem to agree.

This genius gadget straightens out your clothes anywhere you go. (Photo: Amazon)

"I bought this for my weekend trip and used it all weekend!" wrote an enthusiastic traveler. "It immediately removes wrinkles with a few swipes and I found that the steam feature helps a lot. It fits perfectly into my carry on and I didn't have to worry about using the hotel iron! Highly recommend."

It also comes in handy for the times you don't have access to a washing machine or dry cleaner. "You can also use it to steam or refresh clothes," Oprah recommends.

Stay looking sharp no matter where your summer adventures take you, thanks to the Nori Press! Ready to add to cart?

