'No more chapped lips!' Meet the $10 lip balm loved by Oprah and Amazon shoppers

We can never get enough of Oprah's Favorite Things Lists. One item on her past lists that caught our eye is the adorable Poppy & Pout Lip Balm Gift Set. It features 10 lip balms, all created with natural ingredients, in a range of different flavors. While we loved how it was beautifully packaged in a chic green box, its $70 price tag did give us pause. Luckily, we recently found out you can also buy the flavored lip balms individually for just $10 a pop on Amazon, so you can snag your favorites at a much more affordable price point.

Poppy & Pout Poppy & Pout Lip Balm Oprah has featured lip balms and lip tints from this brand in her past two Favorite Things lists. There are 10 all-natural flavored lip balms to choose from, and they all taste as sweet as they look. From this Blood Orange Mint to Wild Honey. $10 at Amazon

"Derek Cooper makes the hand-poured, 100 percent natural balms housed in eco-friendly paper tubes in-house in Idaho," Oprah explained, touting the pout helpers.

Both the packaging and the products themselves are all-natural, making this a sustainable choice. The line of lip balms includes a wide range of flavors, from innovative options like Blood Orange Mint and Marshmallow Cream to classics like Island Coconut and Sweet Mint.

This eco-friendly lip balm brand made Oprah's Favorite Things List two years in a row! (Photos: Getty and Amazon)

The handmade balms contain a mix of beeswax, sunflower oil, organic coconut oil, and vitamin E, all of which are incredibly moisturizing. What's missing from them are parabens, phthalates and petrolatum. In other words, they have all of the good stuff and none of the bad.

Oprah isn't the only one who loves Poppy & Pout. Amazon reviewers say the balms are "incredibly moisturizing" and "perfect for sensitive skin."

One Amazon reviewer promised: "100% buying this again. I consider myself a connoisseur of lip balms, lol. This has quickly become my fave... I like the texture and it has the right level of creaminess. My lips are so moisturized that I've started using it as a lip mask as part of my nightly routine."

"No more chapped lips!" said another verified shopper. "My lips stay moisturized throughout my work day, no chapped lips, peeling or irritation. My lips just feel smooth!"

Another big bonus is the size of the lip balms. The cardboard tubes actually contain more than twice the size of a standard lip balm tube. So, you're getting a substantial amount of product to slather lovingly on your lips!

And if you're in the mood for a pop of color, the media mogul has you covered, as tinted balms made her Favorite Things List last year. You can get a set of 6 on Amazon on sale for $70 (was $90) or a trio for $40.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

