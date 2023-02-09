Get smart: The Oprah-approved Echo Show 15 is $55 off

Looking for something to make your home feel just a little bit more sci-fi? Then you'll want to check out the Echo Show sale currently underway at Amazon. It includes some really cool smart displays, including one that's personally approved by Oprah — the Echo Show 15. Right now, it's $55 off its regular price and includes an Amazon Fire TV Remote for easy navigation of the new Fire TV features. They're baked right into the design of the Echo Show 15, making it a fantastic tool for watching your favorite content or just finding a new recipe to try out.

Amazon Echo Show 15 $195 $250 Save $55 Get organized with Oprah's fave one-stop hub for all things Alexa! Manage schedules, stream shows, control Alexa devices and even show photos on this display-worthy device. Mount it right on your wall, Jetsons-style. $195 at Amazon

Oprah wrote that her pick "almost looks like a piece of art" and recommended using the Echo Show 15 "to sync family calendars, write digital notes to one another and create to-do lists." Even O magazine editorial director Adam Glassman keeps one in his kitchen and uses it daily, she explained. "Like Adam, you can stream your favorite show while you cook.”

Follow a recipe, post notes, check your cal and more on the Oprah-approved Echo Show 15. (Photos: Amazon, Getty)

Not only do Oprah and Co. adore it, but it's beloved by over 10,000 five-star Amazon shoppers (and counting) who use it for a variety of tasks — from kitchen companion to organizational guru to scrapbook savior.

"I can now happily stream YouTube, Netflix and Prime or enjoy Audible books while I cook," wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. "I can also control all of our Alexa devices, monitor Ring devices and leave "sticky notes" as reminders for myself and hubby. It 'recognizes' us when we walk into the kitchen and displays the appropriate screen and preferences. Shopping lists and shared calendars are making us uber efficient and hubby is taking YouTube cooking classes from Gordon Ramsey right in our own kitchen!"

You read right, it has facial-recognition capabilities, which is great for security, privacy and clarity.

A grateful reviewer explained: "Face and voice-recognition work like a charm, hence restricting kids' access to items that they shouldn't be accessing. ... This device truly has transformed our lives at home and has given us more control and organized our weekly schedules."

If you or someone you love is seeking a more efficient way to stay on task, this is probably it.

"I have it synced with my Apple and Google calendar to show all our family plans," wrote a happy shopper. "Having my shopping list is excellent too on my home screen, and reminders like flipping the laundry because I forget ... I have mine hung up in my kitchen in portrait style with the mount it came with; it was super easy to set up and install. My son sets timers and reminders on it and loves to talk to Alexa."

Fans are as impressed by the good looks of this device as they are by its capability. A five-star shopper raved, "The resolution is crisp and the colors are brilliant and beautiful. It looks great sitting on my bar on a stand that I purchased separately that lets you tilt the Show in Portrait or Landscape modes with ease. You can personalize this Echo Show and make it a really impressive organizer with widgets that you can add or delete on your screen showing different things like your personal calendar, weather, music suggestions, video suggestions, shopping lists and more!"

