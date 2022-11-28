Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is a stylish Cyber Monday score — just $45 at Amazon

When Oprah speaks, we, the fans, listen. When Oprah shares something she loves, we add to cart. As the original influencer, not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall-to-winter adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 on Amazon right now.

The Kelsey is an organizational wonder (three zippered exterior pockets, two compartments), and its RFID (radio-frequency identification) protective card slots help keep funds safe during your autumn excursions and winter walks.

In her annual faves roundup, Oprah gushed: “I lost count of this vegan-leather crossbody’s compartments. That’s a good thing because it means it can hold all your essentials. And hooray for all the color options! Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck.”

Agreed. We also love the crossbody style, for keeping our hands free and the bag on our person when out and about.

There are plenty of year-round styles to choose from, but right now we're loving the harvest-aesthetic shades (pumpkin orange — yes please!) and cool neutrals on offer. Check out this cozy brown and beautiful burgundy!

Amazon shoppers appreciate this cute little wonder bag too.

One five-star fan writes (with heart emojis): "Cute and versatile with so many pockets! Love how this crossbody keeps me organized! No more searching for my keys or phone. A pocket for everything — and more! And the beige color with black trim is stylish and perfect for all seasons."

Break out the beautiful colors this fall. (Photos: Amazon)

"Stylish, convenient crossbody," adds another happy reviewer. "The handbag has a detachable strap that is just the right length for wearing crossbody or on one shoulder. It also has a handle for carrying when you just want to grab and go. I love that the main compartment, which is quite roomy, is divided into two sections and that there is an additional outside zippered compartment as well. All around great bag without being large and bulky!"

If you're looking for a small bag, this 7.5-by-5.5 crossbody may be the one, according to fans. "I have probably purchased 10 bags a year hunting for the perfect bag," shared a shopper, explaining that "they are either too big and I fill them up, they get too heavy and kill my neck and back, or they are too small and I have to take 10 things out to get to what I need. This is perfect!!!"

Amazon Kelsey Crossbody The 7.5-inch Kelsey crossbody bag is RFID-protected, 100% vegan and available in 12 colors and patterns. $45 at Amazon

