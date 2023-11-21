These Oprah-Approved Comfortable Spanx Pants Are On Major Sale Right Now



Spanx is having a major sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The sale includes Oprah’s Favorite Things 2023-winning pants and sweater set, along with celeb-approved leggings.

“This is the most comfortable fabric—now in new sophisticated colors,” the mogul wrote.

If you’re looking for a Black Friday deal that will cinch your waist but not your wallet, look no further. Spanx, a long-time celebrity-favorite brand (Oprah is a big fan!), is having a massive sale, taking place through Monday, November 27. The beloved brand is offering a sitewide 20% discount along with daily deals throughout the week to pad the savings a little more.

Spanx’s Black Friday sale this year includes the Air Essentials joggers and quarter zip, which were featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things this year. “Wow. Wow. Wow. May I tell you I got this set last year? I wore it in a photo shoot for O Quarterly and never looked back,” Oprah wrote about the set. “This is the most comfortable fabric—now in new sophisticated colors.”



But Oprah isn’t the only one loving Spanx products, new and tried-and-true. Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristen Bell, and Jenna Fischer have all been spotted in the Air Essentials set in various colors, like the chic Butterscotch option. Another fan favorite, the Spanx leather leggings, lives in the wardrobes of many stars, including Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and Megan Fox. Jennifer Garner is a fan of the brand too, often spotted wearing Spanx’s Booty Boost Active 7/8 leggings. I'm sure that if every fashionable celeb had a “favorite things” list, the Spanx name would be featured countless times.

SHOP THE SPANX SALE

As mentioned, the 20% discount is paired with daily specials, which will feature plenty of Spanx favorites. The first Daily Deal will be on Thursday, November 23rd, and select legging styles (including the faux patent leather style) will be just $49. On Black Friday itself, select denim like the beloved wide-leg jeans, which are normally $168, will receive the $49 price tag for the day.

The weekend deals offer Perfect Pants for just $99 on Saturday, so you can stock up your office wardrobe with comfortable, flattering bottoms for nearly half the price. On Sunday, other Perfect Collection favorites are up to 50% off, including the Perfect Oversized Blazer. The deals wrap up on Monday with leather for under $99.

Shop these WH-approved favorites from the sale below, or click through the full site to see everything for yourself.

The Perfect Pant, Hi-Rise Flare

The Perfect Oversized Blazer

Faux Leather Leggings

Seamed Front, Wide Leg Jeans

AirEssentials ‘Got-Ya-Covered’ Pullover

AirEssentials Tapered Pant

