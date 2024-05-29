OpenTable snubs Delaware on its best brunch list. Here are 6 places that deserved more love.

OpenTable recently released its list of the Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in America for 2024, and shockingly not one Delaware restaurant was listed.

We know that Delaware has plenty of brunch options perfect for bottomless mimosa drinking or laid-back coffee sipping.

Here’s our take on Delaware brunch spots that could easily have been listed, but maybe it’s better that they’re staying a (relative) secret for now …

1208 Kirkwood Highway, Elsmere, 302-543-7350

Barista Rico Adams is a fixture at Legal Grounds Cafe in Elsmere.

Kicking off our list is more of a chill place perfect for a quick coffee or bite to eat.

Legal Grounds is more a of a sandwich and coffee house, with a European-inspired interior design and pretty reasonably priced menu options. The kitchen also prepares daily quiche and pasta dishes of the day, and the bakery always offers small breakfast options like bagels, muffins, croissants and more.

Be sure not to miss out on the latte art that the baristas specialize in, a skill that also awarded the café Delaware’s Best Coffee Shop five years ago.

Hours: Monday through Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

76 E. Main St., Newark; 302-715-3392

Peach Blossom Eatery carries all of the brunch classics like mimosas, Bloody Marys and bellini, and it also features cocktail specials that are posted on its social media pages for special events.

This quaint Main Street classic takes brunch up a notch every time. Its kitchen specializes in local ingredients to perfect its unique brunch menu. Check out the blueberry lemon ricotta pancakes, the house-made scrapple or the daily basket of pastries for your next visit, or keep it safe with its plenty of sandwich and wrap options for lunch.

It wouldn’t be true brunch without a cocktail list, and luckily Peach Blossom carries all of the brunch classics like mimosas, Bloody Marys and bellini, and it also features cocktail specials that are posted on its social media pages for special events.

The Peach Blossom Eatery in Newark celebrated the new law regulating morning alcohol sales by posting a photograph of staff members (Antoinette Ross, Callum Wragg, Michelle Kelly and Sydney Dovi) with a selection of cocktails.

Peach Blossom is a heavily visited spot that does not take reservations, so be sure to be within 20 minutes of the restaurant to be added to the waitlist. The restaurant also only accepts parties of eight or fewer.

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday.

111 Neils Alley, Lewes; 302-645-5842

226 Main St., Millsboro; 302-297-5805

If you’re looking for a warm and homey atmosphere in the heart of historic Lewes or Millsboro, Nectar is the place.

Nearing 10 years of operation in southern Delaware, Nectar’s menu ranges from traditional breakfast options to more specialized menu items like buttered pecan French toast served with ice cream, there’s also a create-your-own juice menu and a wide range of coffee options to choose from.

The restaurant prides itself in its “CBLT”, which puts a spin on the classic sandwich by adding bacon, avocado and garlic aioli. Don’t worry, this place has a wine, beer and cocktail list as well.

Nectar Café has dine-in, take-out and curbside pickup options in both locations, and lunch begins being served at 11 a.m. everyday.

Hours: Open everyday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

510 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth; 302-227-3447

Eggs Benedict with half scrapple and half ham from Egg in Rehoboth Beach.

Egg doesn’t beat around the bush: “Day drinking starts at egg” is displayed on the front page of its website; their menu featuring mimosa bottles, Irish coffees, breakfast margaritas and more.

Of course there’s more to the Rehoboth breakfast stop than the bar. Enjoy dog-friendly outdoor seating and plenty of breakfast and brunch options like croquettes, omelets and traditional breakfast sandwiches, or if you’re sweet tooth craving is strong enough, check out the peanut butter French toast sandwich with your choice of breakfast meat.

Hours: Open everyday from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

3304 Coastal Ave., Bethany; 302-539-8710

Cottage Café, despite its lunch-leaning menu, is another Delaware Beach classic.

Its food options are extensive with its burgers, crab cakes, sandwiches and seafood entrees. But the hallmark of Cottage Café is its generous Happy Hour menu.

Every day until 6 p.m. Cottage Café offers Happy Hour options, with food prices 25% off, 20-ounce classic crushes going for $9, $7 house wines, drafts and bottled beers ranging from $4 to $5.50 and $1 off well drinks.

Cottage Café also hosts music bingo every Tuesday nights from 6-8 p.m. Maybe not brunch related, but is still a blast.

Hours: Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

4003 Concord Pike, Talleyville; 302-477-0240

A true hallmark of the Wilmington-area’s food scene, Lucky’s is a staple breakfast, brunch, lunch, coffee or just a spot to check out the retro theme.

For food options, Lucky’s is a good place for the classics with plenty of omelet options, but don’t forget to check out the “Bro-gie” a.k.a the breakfast hoagie that can be made with any of the menu’s omelet offerings.

If a bro-gie isn’t enough for your brunch outing, Lucky’s cocktail list features just enough to continue your adventurous streak with shareable mimosa buckets and “Beermosas”, which is a Belgian white beer served with OJ.

Hours: Open everyday from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

126 E. Main St., Newark; 302-266-6993

Another Main Street classic, Homegrown’s brunches and lunches are some of Newark’s most well-loved.

Some of the best brunch options at Homegrown include its omelet and benedict options, and the peanut butter and chocolate French toast for the sweet tooth happy customer.

Homegrown also operates a full bar all day (and night), including different flavored mimosas that can be served during brunch hours.

Brunch is available at Homegrown on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., and a limited brunch menu is available on weekdays from opening until 3 p.m.

Hours: Monday through Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Thursday and Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Molly McVety covers community and environmental issues around Delaware. Contact her at mmcvety@delawareonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @mollymcvety.

