Openings and updates: New York Squares, Cozy Taberna, Sonny's Coffee and Plants

Wabi Sabi Tea

Jody and Candy Riggs own Wabi Sabi Tea at 1215 Commercial St. SE in Salem, Ore. The tea house offers a variety of loose leaf teas and makes speciality made-to-order drinks.

Wabi Sabi Tea owner Jody Riggs is battling cancer for a second time and is raising money for medical treatment through a GoFundMe fundraiser.

Riggs and his wife, Candy, have run Wabi Sabi Tea since July 2022, offering traditional Chinese tea drinks in Salem.

Jody was first diagnosed 12 years ago with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer, but it has returned.

The fundraiser was created in mid-February and has a goal of raising $25,000. As of Saturday the GoFundMe had raised $5,905.

To get updates or support the tea shop owners, check out the GoFundMe fundraiser or Facebook page.

Address: 1215 Commercial St. SE

Ice Age Candy Co.

Ice Age Candy Co. is a dedicated freeze dried candy shop now open in downtown Independence.

Ice Age Candy Co. is a new freeze dried candy shop in Independence.

The new candy shop is owned by Shane Blackwell and soft opened on Leap Day. The space was formerly The Naughty Noodle, a pasta restaurant.

What is freeze dried candy? It's candy that has been frozen and had its moisture removed with a vacuum causing the ice to become vapor. After being freeze dried, the candy is extremely crunchy and its flavor profile intensified. It's been very trendy for the last few years, with many online businesses and more vendors at other local markets. Blackwell said it's been fun introducing it to the community.

Inside the shop are four giant metal racks of mostly candy hanging from them, but there are also marshmallows, taffy and chocolates. Blackwell said there are dozens of varieties of freeze dried candy or candy-like foods sold at the shop.

Ice Age Candy Co. owner Shane Blackwell with racks of candy. The shop sells only freeze dried candy and treats.

The candy venture began unexpectedly after Blackwell bought a freeze dryer in 2021. He originally intended to make his own meals for backpacking excursions but experimented with selling freeze dried candy at summer farmers markets. He had never run his own business before, but the candy sales grew as he began selling at multiple markets.

Blackwell said he knew selling freeze dried candy would do well, but never imagined the scope of how well. He officially quit his former job of 12 years as an underground utility locator in December to run the candy shop and vend at markets full time.

The first candy that Blackwell experimented with was Skittles. The original and sour varieties remain two of the most popular in stock. He recommends folks try Bit-o-Nectar (Bit-O-Honey candy bars) and Big Chunks (Big Hunk candy bars) as different notes of the caramel and chocolate are emphasized by the freeze drying process.

A grand opening is planned for the near future, Blackwell said.

To keep up with the candy shop, visit the website, iceagecandyco.com, and Instagram page, @iceagecandy.

Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday; noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday (starting April 1)

Address: 227 S Main St., Independence

New York Squares

Owners Mike and Juby Galatioto at New York Squares at the 45th Parallel Brewing, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Independence, Ore.

New York Squares is moving into a brick and mortar in Independence just eight months after the food truck opened.

Sicilian-style pizza shop owner Mike Galatioto is moving into the space next to Parallel 45 Brewing, where his truck had been. He said the plan for moving into a brick and mortar was originally meant to be farther down the line, but when the opportunity arose he couldn't say no.

Galatioto said he had been "eyeballing" the space ever since he parked his food truck there. He is grateful to be able to move in and open before the summer months as he said it was difficult operating the pizza ovens during the heat waves last summer.

He and his wife, Juby, will be working on finishing the interior and are aiming for a summer opening in June. The menu will be largely what is currently offered, and expanding to include previous specials as regular items.

"We are so happy and grateful for the opportunity," Galatioto said. "Everyone in this community is so supportive and shared us through word of mouth. When there's a new customer they tell us who sent them and it's so nice to hear that they love our pizza and us too."

The food truck is now running on reduced hours from noon to 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

To stay up to date on the brick and mortar opening, check out the website, nysquares.com, Facebook and Instagram page, @nysquares.

Address: 240 Monmouth St., Independence

Sonny's Coffee and Plants

Sonny's Plants and Coffee in Monmouth offers coffee, tea and plants.

Sonny's Coffee and Plants is the newest combination coffee and plant store in Monmouth, which soft opened in mid-March.

Owner Toni Bordadora said the concept is inspired by Susan's Garden and Coffee Shop in Corvallis, which she would frequent before they closed in 2022.

The spot offers classic coffee and espresso options, tea, pastries and bagels alongside plants.

Prior to opening Sonny's, Bordadora was an occupational therapist for 20 years. She said opening a coffee shop was something she wanted to do, so when all her kids were grown she found it to be the right time. The coffeeshop is inspired by Boradora's love of Kauai, with hibiscus flowers painted on one of the walls and a plumeria on the logo.

Sonny's Coffee and Plants owner Toni Bordadora making a drink for a customer.

The cafe is named after Bordadora's golden retriever, Sonny, that she had from 2007 to 2021. The logo of the coffee shop includes a mini drawing of him, and photos of him can be found around the shop.

Various varieties of hanging plants, succulents and cacti are available for purchase inside the shop. There are also candles, prints and dog treats available.

When the weather is better, the garage door of the cafe will be opened to a dog-friendly patio space, Bordadora said.

Bordadora said she plans to have a grand opening soon.

For updates on the coffee and plant shop, check out the Facebook page.

Hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday

Address: 1282 Main St E, Monmouth

The Cozy Taberna

The Cozy Taberna is tucked away in Electric Alley in downtown Salem.

The Cozy Taberna has a new owner in Bill Pugh, who has brought in executive chef Chris Robertson, sous chef Dohnele Parker and James Lorance as bar lead.

The shared plate restaurant was previously owned by Rex and Lois Robertson, and opened in February 2022.

Pugh is a managing partner of Brennan Martin Pugh & Associates, a Salem-based full-service consulting business. The Cozy is the first restaurant venture he has owned.

"As the new owner of The Cozy Taberna, I am thrilled to lead the restaurant towards daily restaurant and culinary excellence," Pugh said.

The restaurant's operations will not be changing, but there will be new menu items added periodically.

For more info on the restaurant, check out the website, thecozytaberna.com, Facebook and Instagram page, @cozyinsalem.

Hours: 3 to 9 p.m., daily.

Address: 249 Liberty St. NE Suite 140

