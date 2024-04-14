Open streets returns to Fort Worth’s Fairmount neighborhood after five-year hiatus

Our Uniquely Fort Worth stories celebrate what we love most about Cowtown, its history & culture. Story suggestion? Editors@star-telegram.com.

Thousands of people strolled (and some “rolled”) onto a car-free W. Magnolia Avenue on a sunny 80-degree Saturday afternoon for the return of Open Streets.

The event, hosted by local non profit Near Southside Inc., returned after the pandemic derailed it five years ago.

One side of the street was lined with vendors and community institutions in tents, food trucks and an array of games ranging from corn hole to tricycle races.

The other side of the street featured two lanes, one for “strollers” dedicated to pedestrians and another to “rollers” on bikes, long boards and skateboards.

Event goers stroll while some roll at Open Streets on Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth on Saturday.

The Brick and Mortars businesses that make up Magnolia were packed to the brim, especially those with patios and live music such as Maggie’s RnR, Lockwood Distilling Company and Gustos.

But Gustos’ patio stood out and featured some of the best views of the Open Streets Skate Jam, one of the event’s main attractions.

Ramps set up by Dickies and Magnolia Skate Shop were placed in the middle of the street and could be viewed easily by those indulging in smash burgers and cold beer while skaters showed off their best tricks.

“it really does feel like the best seat in the house, because we have the stage, we have the music, we have the patio,” Gustos owner Jonathan Arguello said. “Man, I don’t know, it’s like a dream. It literally is like a dream out here.”

Adam Moen was one of many skaters who spectators were watching.

Moen, a 24-year-old from Denton has been skating since he was in eighth grade, but this was his first time at Open Streets.

Adam Moen performs a skate trick on a ramp in the skate jam area of Open Streets.

“I’ve been hearing about this for a couple years now, but this is the first time I actually got to try it out,” Moen said.

Moen wasn’t the only skater visiting Fort Worth and coming to Open Streets for the first time.

Savannah Linger of Richardson has been skating for two-and-a-half years and said this was the first event she has skated.

Despite the crowds, she said her nerves wore off quickly.

“I think maybe when I first got here I was a little nervous, but honestly I just started having so much fun I kind of forgot,” Linger said.

Josh Bruda was another skater showing off his tricks, but this wasn’t his first time at the event.

Bruda said he was impressed by how much the event had grown and was glad to be back at Open Streets.

Bruda, 27, who has been skating since he was 11, also added that he was glad to see a range of skaters in both age and experience.

“That’s the next generation. They’re going to be the ones that are relevant in five or 10 years. So you’ve got to encourage the youth, you know?” Bruda said.

Josh Bruda performs a skate trick on a ramp in the skate jam area of Open Streets on Magnolia Avenue

Bruda’s joy to return to the event was echoed on the opposite end of the street where Lindsay Puente and members of the Fort Worth Capoeira, a Brazilian Martial Arts school, performed for festival-goers.

“Open Streets is a really cool initiative to get people outside and have family-friendly activities and just to get all of these businesses to be able to work together with the community as well,” Puente said.

Lawrence French and Luis Muela of Fort Worth Capoeira do a Brazilian Martial Arts demonstration at Open Streets.

Mike Brennan, president of Near Southside, said that the return of Open Streets has been over a year in the making after the organization promised those who came to the opening of Fire Station Skate Plaza last year that the event would return.

Brennan explained that Open Streets began in 2011 and that Near Soutshide had chosen W Magnolia and the Fairmount neighborhood because of it’s walkability and dedicated bike lanes.

Brennan added that the initial event invited skaters but he did not anticipate how big of an attraction Open Street Skate Jam would become.

Brennan said members of the skateboarding community saw flyers for the event and came to the Near Southside office volunteering to set up ramps.

Savannah Linger performs a skate trick on a ramp in the skate jam area of Open Streets.

“They started the Open Street Skate Jam, which has evolved into really the biggest showcase activity and attraction at the event,” Brennan said. “when you say Open Streets, the vast majority of people are thinking of the Open Street Skate Jam and everything, all the energy and just the spectacle and attraction that is.”

In addition to partnering with Dickies and Magnolia Skate Shop, Near Southside also partnered with Trinity Metro to help present the event.

Trinity Metro offered riders half off their fare to go to the event. They also ran a corn-hole stand at the event and gave out free tote bags.

Glenn Miller, director of marketing for Trinity Metro, said that the partnership with Near Southside was “incredibly valuable” and they were excited to be apart of the return of Open Streets.

“They are incredibly supportive of public transportation, and we’re, well-represented in the neighborhood,” Miller said.

An Artist paints an art piece at Open Streets.

But the small business owners, skaters, local non-profits and other stakeholders in the event were not the only people excited to see it’s return.

Lee Henderson, a Fort Worth native and candidate for the Tarrant Appraisal District board, volunteered his Saturday afternoon to help the event run safely and smoothly.

“It’s nice to see this. I love that we have the lane for bikes and skateboards and all that and people are having a good time out here,” Henderson said.

Despite the heat, Tony Green, also a Fort Worth native, sported a violet colored blazer featuring a plethora of Fort Worth themed patches and those of local businesses to the event.

Green said he was happy to see Open Streets return and that it “feels like home.”

“It’s been a long time, but it feels like it never left,” Green said.