Ring in the New Year with this stunning 32-inch smart LED TV — it's only $119 at Walmart

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This 32-inch smart TV is on sale for only 99 bucks right now!(Photo: Walmart)

If Santa didn't deliver that new smart TV you had on your list, there's no need to pout. We found a smart TV that's so affordable that you can spring for it yourself. The onn. 32-inch Class HD Roku Smart LED TV is just what you want for watching the ball drop in Times Square or the Bears and Rebels face off during the Sugar Bowl. And the insanely low price is definitely what you want — only $119 from Walmart.

The compact onn. 32-inch Class HD Roku Smart LED TV has a crisp, plasma-like picture quality with Roku built right in. That means access to more than 500,000 video streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu Plus, Disney+, HBO Now, Prime Video, VUDU and much more.

Want to score free shipping? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

$119 $168 at Walmart

This is the lowest price we've seen yet! (Photo: Walmart)

If you’re not familiar with the manufacturer onn., it’s a South Carolina-based electronics brand that specializes in premium-quality tech at low prices. onn makes its TVs in the U.S. So if it’s important to you to keep your dollars local, this TV is a great option.

This model has everything you need, including three HDMI ports, so you can connect a sound bar (to beef up the audio), a DVD or Blu-ray player (if you’re old school), and a video-game console. It would make a great gift for a dorm-dweller or a teen at home whose gaming overtakes the living room. Move the whole operation to the bedroom, and enjoy some peace and quiet where you unwind. Click now, before this bargain is gone!

$119 $168 at Walmart

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.



Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.